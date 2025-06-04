Circle shares price at $31 ahead of NYSE debut

Circle’s stock is expected to price at $31 and will go public on the NYSE Thursday

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Circle and Billion Photos/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Circle’s taken one of its final steps to going public. 

On Wednesday, the stablecoin issuer announced the pricing of its initial public offering. Shares of the upsized IPO are expected to price at $31. The issuer is going public on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The firm now expects to offer 34 million shares. Bloomberg first reported the news. 

The announcement comes just days after Circle filed yet another amendment to its S-1, upsizing the offering and the price. The filing noted the company intended to offer 32 million Class A common stock in its public markets debut, a jump up from its initial plan to offer 24 million shares. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Circle said Monday it expected the offering price to be between $27 to $28, an increase from the original range of $24 and $26. 

The changes in the Monday filing marked “a crystal-clear signal of strong demand” among institutions, Architect Partners founder Eric Risley told Blockworks earlier this week.  

Read more: Why an acquisition of Circle may be off the table as its IPO approaches

The stablecoin issuer noted that Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest showed interest in buying roughly $150 million worth of shares. A Bloomberg report last week indicated that BlackRock might also look to acquire Circle shares. 

Matthew Sigel, VanEck’s head of digital assets research, told Blockworks yesterday that Circle is positioning itself as a “boring is beautiful trade” for institutions seeking crypto exposure without balance sheet risk. 

“Retail may find it harder to latch on,” Sigel added. “Circle doesn’t have the same volatility, beta, meme potential or brand recognition as Coinbase.” 

Read more: Why it’s ‘difficult to predict’ how Circle’s NYSE listing plays out

Circle was expected to debut on the public markets this week after filing its original S-1 amendment last week.

Jay Woods, chief global strategist for Freedom Capital Markets, previously told Blockworks that he wouldn’t be surprised if the company picked Thursday for its debut. There’s not a set reason for it, but it has become a popular choice for IPOs over a Wednesday debut.

As Circle was finalizing its IPO, which it officially announced at the beginning of last year, there were rumors of a potential acquisition by either Coinbase or Ripple. However, Woods said that the S-1 amendment pretty much put the talks of acquisitions to rest, at least for now. 

Ben Strack contributed reporting.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Nick Compute (1).png

Research

Decentralized Compute Networks: Scaling Global Infrastructure

2025 has facilitated unprecedented growth in generative AI adoption. By late 2024, over 71% of companies were using generative AI in some form, a massive jump from 33% the year prior.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin Market: How a single user brought price discovery to Bitcoin

Celebrating Bitcoin’s “zero to 1,000%” moment

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Caution is the ‘modus operandi’ for markets: K33

K33 analyst Vetle Lunde warned of potential volatility ahead

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump pressures Senate to pass budget, crypto bills

The president wants Senators to hurry up and pass his sweeping tax and budget bill, as well as pro-crypto legislation

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFi

Pump.fun plans $1B token sale at $4B valuation: Sources

Pump.fun’s own token is coming soon, sources tell Blockworks

by Jack Kubinec&Katherine Ross /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Weighing institutional, retail demand for Circle ahead of public debut

“Retail may find it harder to latch on” to a company with less brand recognition than Coinbase, VanEck crypto research head says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

PeopleWeb3

TRUMP wallet will let users buy BTC, SOL and more: spokesperson

A Magic Eden spokesperson confirmed that the team worked with the $TRUMP team on the wallet, which they expect to launch “soon”

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /