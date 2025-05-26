Circle

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Coinbase could become the ‘Amazon of crypto’

Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

USDC’s ‘fueling’ stablecoin market cap rise: Wintermute

Taking a look at the biggest stablecoin players and where they stand

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Circle plans an IPO, but faces a competitive landscape

The stablecoin issuer will have to contend with bigger players and the interest rates environment

by Ben Strack /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Circle’s valuation could top $5B post-roadshow

Circle’s roadshow will be the real test for the stablecoin issuer

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Circle files S-1 ahead of long-awaited IPO

Circle filed a public prospectus with the SEC in one of its first steps to going public

by Katherine Ross&Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

T. Rowe Price PM touts ‘big potential’ of stablecoins

Tech fund portfolio manager Dominic Rizzo calls stablecoins “the most obvious use case for crypto”

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Circle-Hashnote deal looks to ease movement between cash, yield

Circle acquired the company responsible for creating the largest tokenized money market fund

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterPolicy

Can MiCA spark a euro stablecoin renaissance?

Regulatory clarity could revive euro stablecoins, making inroads against the dollar’s dominance

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire Newsletter

Circle and Paypal’s stablecoins keep notching gains

An Empire episode this week featured Jason Yanowitz, Santiago Santos and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: How ‘number-go-up’ fuels DePIN

Plus, are stablecoins still crypto’s killer app?

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Policy

Circle becomes first global stablecoin issuer to become compliant under new EU laws

Circle has received a license to operate in the EU under the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Circle says it plans to ‘redomicile’ company in the US

Just a few months after it confidentially filed for a US IPO, the company is planning to jump across the pond

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Circle debuts way to trade BlackRock tokenized fund shares for USDC

Circle’s new smart contract to allow holders of BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund to redeem shares for its stablecoin

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Solana welcomes Circle’s cross-chain transfer protocol

Solana developers can natively swap USDC tokens from Ethereum and other ecosystems

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Circle cites compliance as it discontinues USDC on Tron

Customers will have the option to transfer USDC from Tron to other networks or redeem their stablecoins for fiat currency

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Crypto Council for Innovation adds Circle and Solana, stocks up on policy hires

Elsewhere, Axie Infinity’s developer gets its first CEO and 1inch DAO lawyers up

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

Regulated tokenized US Treasurys are coming on-chain, just not in the US

On-chain access to US Treasurys have received a lot of interest from LatAm countries

by Bessie Liu /
Business

The most significant crypto partnerships forged in 2023

A range of traditional finance firms entering the crypto space have done so in recent months via link-ups with sector companies

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Circle denies alleged ties to Justin Sun and Hamas in letter to lawmakers

Circle’s letter follows one from the Campaign for Accountability alleging ties to Justin Sun and TRON

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Circle moves native USDC offering to Cosmos mainnet

The issuer behind the second-largest stablecoin is continuing its foray into permissionless transfers

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Circle and Noble bring native USDC to Cosmos via CCTP

USDC’s CCTP is coming to Cosmos, and it’s already live on testnet

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

‘Hyper-partisanship’ on CBDCs hinders crypto lawmaking: Circle exec

Sensible crypto legislation in the US remains “a live issue” but has hurdles to overcome, USDC issuer’s policy head says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Circle’s liquidity coverage is about double US banks, chief economist says

The liquidity coverage ratio for USDC is somewhere between 200% and over 800%, chief economist Gordon Liao says

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Mercado Libre, Circle expand into Chile with USDC

Mercado Libre continues its venture into offering crypto for Latin Americans, this time partnering with Circle

by James Cirrone /

