Circle
Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions
Taking a look at the biggest stablecoin players and where they stand
The stablecoin issuer will have to contend with bigger players and the interest rates environment
Circle’s roadshow will be the real test for the stablecoin issuer
Circle filed a public prospectus with the SEC in one of its first steps to going public
Tech fund portfolio manager Dominic Rizzo calls stablecoins “the most obvious use case for crypto”
Circle acquired the company responsible for creating the largest tokenized money market fund
Regulatory clarity could revive euro stablecoins, making inroads against the dollar’s dominance
An Empire episode this week featured Jason Yanowitz, Santiago Santos and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire
Plus, are stablecoins still crypto’s killer app?
Circle has received a license to operate in the EU under the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation
Just a few months after it confidentially filed for a US IPO, the company is planning to jump across the pond
Circle’s new smart contract to allow holders of BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund to redeem shares for its stablecoin
Solana developers can natively swap USDC tokens from Ethereum and other ecosystems
Customers will have the option to transfer USDC from Tron to other networks or redeem their stablecoins for fiat currency
Elsewhere, Axie Infinity’s developer gets its first CEO and 1inch DAO lawyers up
On-chain access to US Treasurys have received a lot of interest from LatAm countries
A range of traditional finance firms entering the crypto space have done so in recent months via link-ups with sector companies
Circle’s letter follows one from the Campaign for Accountability alleging ties to Justin Sun and TRON
The issuer behind the second-largest stablecoin is continuing its foray into permissionless transfers
USDC’s CCTP is coming to Cosmos, and it’s already live on testnet
Sensible crypto legislation in the US remains “a live issue” but has hurdles to overcome, USDC issuer’s policy head says
The liquidity coverage ratio for USDC is somewhere between 200% and over 800%, chief economist Gordon Liao says
Mercado Libre continues its venture into offering crypto for Latin Americans, this time partnering with Circle