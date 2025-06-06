Markets recover on jobs surprise amid political feud tensions

President Trump’s feud with Elon Musk took a backseat as investors digested a better-than-expected labor report

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Frederic Legrand – COMEO/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

I was watching CNBC yesterday afternoon (and the French Open, don’t tell my boss) hoping to catch a glimpse of the NYSE exchange floor when Circle started trading, but a bigger story quickly dominated the news cycle. 

Fortunately for Circle shareholders, the political drama had seemingly no impact on shares of the newly-public stablecoin company. Trading under the ticker CRCL, the stock debuted more than 120% above IPO price. Demand was alive and well today, too, with more than 20 million shares traded before 11 a.m. ET. 

Back to that other big story, though. The biggest bromance in Washington is, apparently, imploding. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to Forward Guidance Newsletter

Yesterday, when speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside German Chancellor Merz, President Trump revealed cracks in his relationship with Elon Musk. 

“Elon and I had a great relationship,” Trump said. “I don’t know if we will anymore.”

If Merz was upset that his meeting in Washington was completely overshadowed by a public feud, he didn’t show it. I’d imagine he’s just glad he isn’t on the other side of Trump’s wrath. 

Trump’s issues with Musk stem from the tech billionaire’s comments about the “one big beautiful bill” Act, the sweeping tax and budget legislative package Trump is trying to get through Congress. 

The bill is the heart of Trump’s platform, but Musk isn’t a fan for a few reasons: 

  1. The bill cuts electric vehicle tax credits. 
  2. The bill doesn’t do enough to curb government spending. 

On that first point, we’ll never know if Trump would have won without Musk’s support, but I think it’s safe to say it certainly didn’t hurt. In Musk’s opinion, he spent enough time and money to secure some EV credits. Trump says he doesn’t owe the billionaire a thing. 

Because it’s 2025, and because Trump and Musk are who they are, the venue for the fight was, of course, social media. While Trump fired off “truths” on Truth Social, Musk took to X. 

In (perhaps) a sign that investors are growing more immune to political antics, US markets didn’t move as much as you may have expected. Well, save for Tesla, which lost 14% on Thursday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes closed 0.5% and 0.8% lower, respectively. 

By Friday, though, US markets were back in the green, thanks to a better-than-expected May jobs report. The S&P 500 was trading 1.1% higher on the day at 2 p.m. ET while the Nasdaq Composite had gained 1.4% at that time. 

As for the current state of affairs between Trump and Musk, things are still rocky. Trump’s chief of staff told NBC today there are “no plans” for a call between the president and his (former?) bestie. The New York Times is reporting that Trump plans to sell the red Tesla he added to the White House’s fleet back in March. 

With midterms quickly approaching and Musk’s government contracts apparently on the line (per one of Trump’s threats yesterday), it seems advantageous for the two to kiss and make up. 

We wouldn’t be surprised if they both cool down over the weekend, although I doubt either man can resist posting for too long, so we’ll see. Either way, I’ll be back on Monday to unpack it all.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

REPORT_Template.png

Research

Sonic Ecosystem Apps: How Incentives Propel DeFi Leaders

The Sonic blockchain is leveraging redesigned airdrop incentives and its FeeM program to propel DeFi activity and attract institutional capital, setting the stage for ecosystem growth. Within this environment, leading protocols Shadow Exchange and Silo are poised to asymmetrically benefit due to innovative features and favorable valuations, despite facing ecosystem dependency and competitive pressures. This positions them as compelling, potentially shorter-term, investment opportunities contingent on Sonic's sustained success.

by Daniel Shapiro

/

news

article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana stablecoin supply dip led by $1.8B USDC outflow

Solana’s USDC caught a boost after being paired with the TRUMP memecoin

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Markets

Circle ends NYSE debut up 167% from IPO price

The stablecoin issuer’s successful first day of trading is likely to spur more crypto IPOs, industry watchers say

by Ben Strack /
article-image

AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

The current labor market, in charts

Job openings rallied and continuing claims stalled ahead of May’s employment report

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Web3

Netflix show to give away 1 BTC in Twitch streamer competition

A group of Twitch streamers battle for bitcoin. Will their chats help them?

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Crypto needs to fix token holder protections

Tokens still suffer from a lack of transparency

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Sponsored

SKALE Labs launches FAIR, world’s first MEV-resistant L1 built for AI and DeFi

The blockchain creates a fair environment where AI agents and users can access deep liquidity without MEV or other forms of value extraction