Donovan Choy

Donovan is a reporter based in Singapore. He previously worked in editorial at Bankless and is a huge fan of spaghetti Westerns and the Wu-Tang Clan. Contact Donovan at [email protected].

recent news by Donovan Choy

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover

StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Is InfoFi an investable sector? Crypto’s attempt to tokenize attention

Kaito, Cookie DAO and Elfa AI are key players

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Valuing blockchains: The great REV debate

Bitcoin launched 16 years ago, but investors still cannot agree on how to value blockchains

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Liquid funds remain optimistic about Web3 gaming and blockchain uses for AI

Nobody still knows how to value L1 tokens

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Crypto liquid funds are turning to fundamentals to navigate a sea of altcoins

Funds disagree about which metrics matter, but agree fundamentals are key

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Why is it so hard for crypto liquid funds to beat bitcoin this cycle?

Bitcoin dominance and a glut of altcoin supply are contributing factors

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Distributed validator technology provider Obol launches OBOL token

Lido decentralizes, thanks to Obol

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Does the blockchain industry have too many blockchains?

VCs are chasing the fabled layer-1 premium

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Movement’s Rushi Manche faces suspension amid market maker controversy

MOVE is down 21% in the past day

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

ZK rollup Aztec launches testnet today

The L2 chain with opt-in privacy features was eight years in the making

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterFinance

How private credit tokenization is leading the race in tokenization

A $2 trillion market ripe for disruption

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterFinance

The DTCC Collateral Appchain wants to rewrite the rules of TradFi settlement

T+0 is here

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Running back the appchain vision: Initia mainnet launches today

The L1’s Interwoven Stack is the most opinionated tech stack yet

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Vitalik Buterin suggests replacing EVM with RISC-V to scale Ethereum

EVM bottlenecks fundamentally hold back Ethereum’s scalability

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Arbitrum’s Timeboost goes live, generates $2,491 in DAO revenue on day 1

Timeboost overhauls the chain’s first come, first serve policy with market mechanisms

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

The next Hyperliquid? A look at the RWA-based DEX Ostium

The Arbitrum-based perps DEX recently launched its points campaign

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

What would it take for ETH to succeed?

ETH’s success hinges on the resource of data availability, particularly how much it sells to L2s

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Understanding MegaETH’s need for speed

The up-and-coming L2 aims to be the first chain with about a 1.7 gigagas/s speed

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Tariffs, tumbles, and tokens: A tale of market woe

Markets recoiled on Trump’s tariff talk, and crypto’s resilience was short-lived

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Lens launches mainnet today, bringing a potential new era to SocialFi

The latest chain to join zkSync’s network also uses Avail for data availability

by Donovan Choy /