Honeycomb Protocol acquires Solana Labs’ GameShift platform

The plan is to make GameShift the “consumer portal” that bridges non-crypto gamers into Web3

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

WindAwake/Shutterstockmodified by Blockworks

share


This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs, combining two complementary tech stacks to push Web3 gaming into the consumer mainstream. Deal terms remain confidential.

Honeycomb co-founder Karthik M told Blockworks exclusively: “Our vision for Honeycomb + GameShift is we believe consumer crypto is the next big unlock that needs to happen for us to move the industry forward.”

Newsletter

Subscribe to Lightspeed Newsletter

“We see Solana positioned very well for consumer adoption.”

On the developer side, Honeycomb offers a modular toolkit of onchain game primitives — player profiles, character and resource systems, mission frameworks and staking — delivered via easy-to-integrate SDKs.

On the consumer side, GameShift brings a consumer-ready layer: abstracted gasless wallets, fiat payments, embedded marketplaces and seamless onboarding designed to hide blockchain friction for non-crypto natives. 

GameShift was originally built inside Solana Labs to simplify the process of adding Web3 elements to games so studios wouldn’t need specialized blockchain engineers. 

Together, the combined platform combines dev tooling to invisible Web3 UX aimed at solving distribution, monetization and usability hurdles that have slowed Web3 gaming adoption.

The plan is to make GameShift the “consumer portal” that bridges non-crypto gamers into Web3 with abstracted wallets, gasless transactions and other friction-killers, while Honeycomb’s SDKs powers the underlying game logic and performance-minded compression that slashes onchain costs.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Report Cover.png

Research

Centrifuge: An Overlooked Winner in the RWA Race

Centrifuge has quietly become one of the fastest-growing players in RWA tokenization, with TVL surging from $78M in March to $1.14B today. Its partnerships with Janus Henderson, Apollo, and S&P Dow Jones Indices have positioned it at the center of institutional adoption, while its multi-chain vault framework unlocks access to treasuries, credit, and equities onchain. With new fund launches on the horizon, protocol fees now live, and liquidity set to improve through upcoming listings, Centrifuge offers investors asymmetric upside in one of crypto’s largest and fastest-growing narratives.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

DeFi

Yield Basis clears Curve DAO vote hurdle

Yield Basis’ will receive its crvUSD credit line after a large majority of the Curve DAO voted in favor, despite some controversy

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Coinbase backs Bastion in $14.6M stablecoin raise

The exchange’s venture arm joins Sony, Samsung and a16z in funding Bastion’s push to expand corporate stablecoin services

by Blockworks /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

New token trading opportunities on the horizon

The market is down, but at least there are new tokens to buy or sell

by Marc Arjoon&Boccaccio /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Flare Network launches FAssets with FXRP to bring XRP into DeFi

Flare Network launches FAssets with FXRP to bring XRP into DeFi

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Jiuzi Holdings approves $1B bitcoin investment plan

Chinese EV firm adopts treasury policy to allocate cash reserves into bitcoin and other crypto assets

by Blockworks /
article-image

Finance

Franklin Templeton expands Benji tokenization platform to BNB Chain

The move connects Franklin Templeton’s blockchain platform to BNB Chain’s ecosystem

by Blockworks /