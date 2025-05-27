M&A

Business

Cantor’s Bitcoin financing business announces first transactions

Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin financing business on Tuesday

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Coinbase could become the ‘Amazon of crypto’

Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto M&A picks up in May

Crypto M&A is on the rise, with a handful of acquisitions announced just last week

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Coinbase-Deribit deal affirms industry’s growing focus on derivatives

The deal is likely to fuel further M&A around derivatives trading and infrastructure, Architect Partners’ Michael Klena says

by Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

Coinbase to acquire Deribit in $2.9B deal

The deal is made up of $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Kado Software acquired by Swapped.com

Kado’s founder Emery Andrew spoke to Blockworks about the acquisition and what’s next for the team

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Exclusive: Securitize acquires MG Stover’s Fund Administration business

Securitize announced it acquired a crypto-focused fund administration firm

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

‘Feeding frenzy’ possible as crypto M&A picks up

There was record crypto M&A activity in Q1, with more consolidation predicted

by Ben Strack /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Sol Strategies nearly doubles Solana stake with Laine acquisition

The company has now acquired three Solana validator operators since its September pivot into Solana

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Why Apollo and Securitize’s new partnership is a win for institutional adoption

Apollo’s Christine Moy said that there’s been “market demand” and “strong interest” in tokenizing private credit

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Circle-Hashnote deal looks to ease movement between cash, yield

Circle acquired the company responsible for creating the largest tokenized money market fund

by Ben Strack /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

MoonPay acquires Solana startup to grow payments services

The deal is one of the crypto sector’s recent, notable acquisitions involving crypto payments

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

FTX didn’t know Backpack bought its EU arm

We’re talking about FTX here, so we could have anticipated that things wouldn’t go as smoothly as planned

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Backpack acquires FTX EU and its 110K former users

The exchange also inherits FTX EU’s European regulatory license that will let users trade perpetual futures

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

How 2024 set up the latest crypto M&A deal

Digital asset prime broker FalconX bought trading firm Arbelos Markets

by Ben Strack /
Business

Funding Roundup: COSIMO digital seeks to raise $25M

Also, Hyperbolic’s total funding raised comes out to $20 million after $12 million Series A

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Radical change at the ICF: A new era for the Cosmos ecosystem?

The acquisition of Skip and the creation of Interchain Inc. signals a refocusing on centralized leadership and a unified vision

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Funding Roundup: Stablecoin fundraising and M&A activity heats up

Two stablecoin firms made announcements this week, with one raising an undisclosed amount and Paxos expanding into the EU through an acquisition

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Trump Media shares ride post-election, potential crypto acquisition wave 

The market is, presumably, confused about what a Trump win means for the social media company

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Arca to create ‘one-stop shop’ for investors after BlockTower merger

Arca CEO Rayne Steinberg talked to Blockworks about how the two made the decision to merge and their plans moving forward

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Latest crypto M&A deals signal ‘the tide is shifting’

Crypto M&A developments could accelerate in Q4 and 2025, perhaps serving as a barometer for the sector’s trajectory

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Synthetix perps DEX acquires Kwenta to unify ‘strategic priorities’ of both protocols

As part of SIP-411, KWENTA tokens will be redeemable for SNX and subsequently deprecated

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana-based confidential computing startup acquires Web2 competitor

As part of the deal, Arcium will take over Inpher’s core team and technology: Lightspeed exclusive

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Funding Roundup: Stripe buys Bridge for $1.1B, Azura bags $6.9M

Plus, MoonWalk Fitness announced a $3.4 million seed round

by Katherine Ross /

