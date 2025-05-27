M&A
Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin financing business on Tuesday
Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions
Crypto M&A is on the rise, with a handful of acquisitions announced just last week
The deal is likely to fuel further M&A around derivatives trading and infrastructure, Architect Partners’ Michael Klena says
The deal is made up of $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock
Kado’s founder Emery Andrew spoke to Blockworks about the acquisition and what’s next for the team
Securitize announced it acquired a crypto-focused fund administration firm
There was record crypto M&A activity in Q1, with more consolidation predicted
The company has now acquired three Solana validator operators since its September pivot into Solana
Apollo’s Christine Moy said that there’s been “market demand” and “strong interest” in tokenizing private credit
Circle acquired the company responsible for creating the largest tokenized money market fund
The deal is one of the crypto sector’s recent, notable acquisitions involving crypto payments
We’re talking about FTX here, so we could have anticipated that things wouldn’t go as smoothly as planned
The exchange also inherits FTX EU’s European regulatory license that will let users trade perpetual futures
Digital asset prime broker FalconX bought trading firm Arbelos Markets
Also, Hyperbolic’s total funding raised comes out to $20 million after $12 million Series A
The acquisition of Skip and the creation of Interchain Inc. signals a refocusing on centralized leadership and a unified vision
Two stablecoin firms made announcements this week, with one raising an undisclosed amount and Paxos expanding into the EU through an acquisition
The market is, presumably, confused about what a Trump win means for the social media company
Arca CEO Rayne Steinberg talked to Blockworks about how the two made the decision to merge and their plans moving forward
Crypto M&A developments could accelerate in Q4 and 2025, perhaps serving as a barometer for the sector’s trajectory
As part of SIP-411, KWENTA tokens will be redeemable for SNX and subsequently deprecated
As part of the deal, Arcium will take over Inpher’s core team and technology: Lightspeed exclusive
Plus, MoonWalk Fitness announced a $3.4 million seed round