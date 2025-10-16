Ripple acquires GTreasury in $1B deal to expand into corporate finance

Ripple has acquired GTreasury, a leading treasury management software provider, in a $1 billion deal that extends the company’s reach into corporate finance and cash management.

The acquisition, announced Thursday, marks the latest step in Ripple’s expansion strategy following its earlier purchases of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road and stablecoin payments platform Rail.

GTreasury, based in Chicago, provides software that helps multinational corporations manage liquidity, payments, and risk across global operations. Ripple said combining its blockchain settlement infrastructure with GTreasury’s treasury tools will allow companies to manage digital and fiat assets in real time.

“Ripple’s and GTreasury’s capabilities together bring the best of both worlds, so treasury and finance teams can finally put their trapped capital to work, process payments instantly, and open up new growth opportunities,” said Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse in the announcement.

The deal gives Ripple direct access to the multi-trillion-dollar corporate treasury market, positioning it to compete with incumbents such as Kyriba and SAP Treasury. Integrating blockchain-based settlement into traditional treasury operations could enable companies to move money instantly, reduce transaction costs, and improve working capital efficiency.

Ripple said GTreasury will continue operating as a subsidiary, maintaining its customer relationships while incorporating Ripple’s digital asset and liquidity infrastructure.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: