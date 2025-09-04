RedStone acquires Credora to launch DeFi risk oracle

The deal merges real-time pricing data with on-chain credit ratings, aiming to boost institutional adoption of decentralized finance

by Blockworks /
Blockchain oracle provider RedStone announced on Thursday that it is acquiring decentralized credit specialist Credora to create a unified service offering real-time pricing data alongside risk assessments for decentralized finance (DeFi) markets. The merged platform will operate under the brand Credora by RedStone.

Credora, originally founded as X-Margin in 2019, offers privacy-preserving credit risk technology. The platform applies trusted execution environments and zero-knowledge proofs to generate standardized credit ratings without exposing sensitive financial information.

The company has raised funding from major backers including Coinbase Ventures, Hashkey, and S&P Global, and has already facilitated more than $1 billion in uncollateralized loans across centralized and decentralized platforms.

RedStone currently provides oracle feeds across more than 110 blockchains and rollups, securing over $10 billion in value locked with no reported mispricing incidents. By integrating Credora’s independent ratings, RedStone aims to extend its role from data delivery to actionable intelligence for lending and yield strategies.

Co-founder Marcin Kazmierczak said in a statement that “As DeFi yield strategies grow more complex, users need a simple way to navigate beyond headline APYs. Ratings provide that clarity.”

The companies said rated DeFi strategies such as Morpho Vaults have grown up to 25% faster than unrated peers, underscoring user demand for risk-aware tools. Credora’s co-founders Darshan Vaidya and Matt Ficke will join RedStone as strategic advisors to support integration. The relaunch of Credora ratings is expected to include public access and API distribution across RedStone’s oracle network, bringing dynamic, data-backed risk scores directly to DeFi protocols.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

