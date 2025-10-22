FalconX to acquire 21Shares

FalconX, a leading institutional digital asset prime brokerage, announced that it will acquire 21Shares, the Swiss-based provider of the world’s largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) and funds (ETFs).

The deal unites FalconX’s institutional-grade trading, derivatives, and credit platform with 21Shares’ asset management infrastructure, which oversees more than $11 billion across 55 listed products. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The acquisition, one of the largest in the ETP sector in recent years, marks FalconX’s third strategic transaction of 2025 following its acquisition of Arbelos Markets. It also took a majority stake in Monarq Asset Management earlier this year.

FalconX said the move advances its goal of converging listed and digital markets while expanding its presence across the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company, co-founded by CEO Raghu Yarlagadda, has facilitated more than $2 trillion in digital asset trading volume and serves over 2,000 institutional clients globally.

21Shares, founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder, has become a leading name in crypto investment products and research.

CEO Russell Barlow will continue leading the firm, which will remain independently managed under FalconX. Both companies emphasized their shared goal of expanding access to regulated digital asset exposure through innovative investment vehicles.

FalconX confirmed that existing 21Shares ETFs and ETPs will continue to operate without changes to their investment objectives or structure.

“The convergence between digital assets and traditional financial markets is accelerating,” said Yarlagadda. “Extending our institutional infrastructure into listed markets through 21Shares is a natural next step.”

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication.

