Empire NewsletterMarkets

ETH ETFs down over $1.1B on net flows to date

Timing the market is hard, and for some assets it’s even harder

by David Canellis /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Coinbase, 21Shares make key appointments

Rob Witoff is named Coinbase’s head of platform after leaving the company to start a cold storage company

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

As BTC nears $100K, keep an eye on Thanksgiving

Holiday gatherings are often a time investors discuss their investment journeys and gains, sparking curiosity

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto ETF issuer 21Shares diversifies its custodian roster

The investment firm onboards Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo as partners alongside current custodian Coinbase

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Make stocks go up again

Plus, a 21Shares exec thinks shifting attitudes in Washington could quicken the approval of SOL ETFs

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

21Shares exec talks US crypto ETF adoption, where we go from here

Shifting attitudes in Washington could quicken approval of solana ETFs, says 21Shares US business head Federico Brokate

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Former BlackRock leader jumps ship to 21Shares

Firm’s hire comes as it looks to further expand its US crypto ETF lineup

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark 21Shares amends spot ether ETF proposal to include staking language

The addition of the language “marks a potential milestone,” Blockworks research analyst Spencer Hughes said

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Short-term view on spot bitcoin ETFs ‘a mistake’ says 21Shares president

Various investors likely to “dip their toe” into BTC funds before ramping up allocations over time, Ophelia Snyder tells Blockworks in an interview

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Cboe files for Fidelity, Ark 21Shares accelerations as bitcoin ETF decision looms

Van Buren Capital’s Scott Johnsson noted that exchanges don’t file accelerations ahead of 19b-4 approval “unless the SEC specifically told them to”

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Grayscale, Fidelity join expanding fray in final stretch for a possible spot bitcoin ETF

Filings by Cboe, NYSE and Nasdaq indicate there are 11 firms aiming to get approval for spot bitcoin ETFs as soon as next week

by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /
Policy

With bitcoin ETF decision imminent, industry watchers debate if SEC will delay  

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts are bullish on January approval. Matrixport’s head of research isn’t. What are others saying?

by Ben Strack /
Finance

As bitcoin ETF saga hits possible homestretch, here’s what to watch for

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas says final agreements with authorized participants will be critical as issuers prep proposed BTC funds

by Ben Strack /
Policy

SEC, bitcoin ETF hopefuls hammer out ‘key details:’ Reuters

A new Reuters report claims that applicants and the SEC continue to work out spot bitcoin ETF details

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Ark Invest, 21Shares could jump to bitcoin ETF assets lead: Analysts

Ark could look to sell its $130 million position in GBTC to inject capital into its proposed bitcoin ETF, Bloomberg Intelligence pros say

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Bitcoin ETF saga reaches ‘pattern break’ as amendments pile up

“Change in behavior might actually result in a change of outcome,” 21Shares president says in Bloomberg TV interview

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark Invest, 21Shares slated to intro crypto ETF suite next week 

As industry awaits spot crypto ETF approval, the firms are set to launch five bitcoin and ether futures-based funds

by Ben Strack /
Business

21.co adds US leader as SEC mulls over proposed crypto ETFs

A former executive at Invesco and Fidelity is tasked with executing 21.co’s distribution strategy in the US as the SEC’s decision on spot bitcoin ETFs looms

by Ben Strack /
Policy

January bound: SEC sets decision date on Ark, 21Shares bitcoin ETF

The regulator has come out earlier than expected to share it could take the full 240 days it is allotted to consider the planned product

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ether spot ETF: Market implications and tracking social sentiment

Analysts agree that while the crypto market has been plagued by poor liquidity, social sentiment can be a useful tool to track the buzz surrounding ether’s potential spot ETF

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Race for a spot ether ETF begins with bid from Ark Invest, 21Shares

The new proposal comes as the SEC is already considering spot bitcoin ETFs and ether futures funds

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark Invest, 21Shares join the rush to launch ether futures ETFs

The two firms — already pursuing a slew of other crypto funds — join the effort for yet-to-be approved products that hold ETH futures contracts

by Ben Strack /
Business

Amid spot BTC ETF effort, Ark and 21Shares seek to launch other crypto funds

The two companies are sub-advisers on three bitcoin futures-related funds proposed by Empowered Funds

by Ben Strack /
Policy

SEC could make or break bitcoin ETF dreams in September – who’s up next?

The SEC’s initial deadlines to weigh in on proposed bitcoin ETFs by Bitwise, BlackRock, Fidelity and others are set for early next month

by Ben Strack /

