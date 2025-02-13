21Shares
Timing the market is hard, and for some assets it’s even harder
Rob Witoff is named Coinbase’s head of platform after leaving the company to start a cold storage company
Holiday gatherings are often a time investors discuss their investment journeys and gains, sparking curiosity
The investment firm onboards Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo as partners alongside current custodian Coinbase
Shifting attitudes in Washington could quicken approval of solana ETFs, says 21Shares US business head Federico Brokate
Firm’s hire comes as it looks to further expand its US crypto ETF lineup
The addition of the language “marks a potential milestone,” Blockworks research analyst Spencer Hughes said
Various investors likely to “dip their toe” into BTC funds before ramping up allocations over time, Ophelia Snyder tells Blockworks in an interview
Van Buren Capital’s Scott Johnsson noted that exchanges don’t file accelerations ahead of 19b-4 approval “unless the SEC specifically told them to”
Filings by Cboe, NYSE and Nasdaq indicate there are 11 firms aiming to get approval for spot bitcoin ETFs as soon as next week
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts are bullish on January approval. Matrixport’s head of research isn’t. What are others saying?
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas says final agreements with authorized participants will be critical as issuers prep proposed BTC funds
A new Reuters report claims that applicants and the SEC continue to work out spot bitcoin ETF details
Ark could look to sell its $130 million position in GBTC to inject capital into its proposed bitcoin ETF, Bloomberg Intelligence pros say
“Change in behavior might actually result in a change of outcome,” 21Shares president says in Bloomberg TV interview
As industry awaits spot crypto ETF approval, the firms are set to launch five bitcoin and ether futures-based funds
A former executive at Invesco and Fidelity is tasked with executing 21.co’s distribution strategy in the US as the SEC’s decision on spot bitcoin ETFs looms
The regulator has come out earlier than expected to share it could take the full 240 days it is allotted to consider the planned product
Analysts agree that while the crypto market has been plagued by poor liquidity, social sentiment can be a useful tool to track the buzz surrounding ether’s potential spot ETF
The new proposal comes as the SEC is already considering spot bitcoin ETFs and ether futures funds
The two firms — already pursuing a slew of other crypto funds — join the effort for yet-to-be approved products that hold ETH futures contracts
The two companies are sub-advisers on three bitcoin futures-related funds proposed by Empowered Funds
The SEC’s initial deadlines to weigh in on proposed bitcoin ETFs by Bitwise, BlackRock, Fidelity and others are set for early next month