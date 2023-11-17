FalconX

DeFi

CeFi is making the DeFi jump. Will it work?

CeFi’s share of crypto funding has fallen since its 2021 heyday, and the platforms are increasingly adopting features popular in DeFi

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Bitcoin, ether resembling 2019’s market mood: FalconX

Current mood resembles 2019’s bear market, with the industry buzzing over technical developments while broader markets remains apathetic

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

FalconX leverages BlackRock’s index provider for crypto derivatives

FalconX said its products will encompass swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards, intended to provide exposure settled against reference rates from CF Benchmarks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Robinhood Exec Jumps Ship to Digital Asset Platform

Polygon Labs adds a former Silvergate Bank board member as its first chief policy officer

by Ben Strack /
Finance

‘Extremely Cautious’ FalconX Avoids Crypto Bank Silvergate

Major crypto bank Silvergate has been under a microscope ever since major customer FTX went bust last week

by David Canellis /
Markets

FalconX Valuation Doubles to $8B Despite Crypto Market Turmoil

Digital assets platform looking to mergers and acquisitions, product expansion after $150 million Series D round

by Ben Strack /
Markets

The Latest in Crypto Hiring: Disney Names Metaverse Lead

Protego Trust adds crypto CEO to board as it gets set to become a federally chartered national bank

by Ben Strack /
Markets

The Latest in Crypto Hiring: PayPal, Crypto.com Add to Digital Assets Headcount

PayPal brought aboard specialists to establish a crypto advisory council

by Ben Strack /
Markets

FalconX, CoinDCX Hit Unicorn Status Amid Uncertain Regulatory Environment

Two crypto exchange platforms achieve unicorn status as contradictory regulatory remarks on digital assets continues.

by Morgan Chittum /

