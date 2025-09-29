FalconX launches 24/7 electronic OTC crypto options platform

Institutional investors gain continuous access to bespoke crypto derivatives as FalconX debuts electronic options infrastructure

by Blockworks /
FalconX announced the launch of its Electronic Options platform on Monday, set to offer 24/7 access to over-the-counter (OTC) crypto options.

The move aims to streamline derivatives trading for institutions, combining the tailored flexibility of OTC markets with the speed and scalability of electronic execution. Historically, crypto options markets have been fragmented, with limited liquidity and inconsistent access, posing challenges for hedge funds, fintech platforms, and market makers.

FalconX’s platform enables continuous execution through both a user interface and an API, backed by the firm’s proprietary liquidity and enterprise-grade infrastructure. The launch arrives as institutional demand for options grows, driven by hedging strategies, volatility trading, arbitrage, and exposures linked to crypto ETFs. 

According to FalconX Global Co-Head of Markets Josh Lim, the offering addresses longstanding barriers by bringing OTC trading onto an electronic system modeled after request-for-quote workflows used in traditional financial markets. “With FalconX Electronic Options, clients get the same execution quality our OTC desk is known for — now in a format designed for scale, distribution, and true 24/7 access,” said Lim.

At launch, options are available on bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), solana (SOL), and hype (HYPE), with more assets expected to follow.

Tags

