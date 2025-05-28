Solana is a high-performance layer 1 blockchain that prioritizes low fees, scalability, and fast transaction finality. The network uses a proof of stake (PoS) consensus mechanism coupled with its own proprietary Proof of History (PoH) consensus mechanism. The network has smart contract capabilities, which allow for dApps, DeFi, and NFTs. Tokens built on Solana are SPL tokens, whereas Ethereum tokens utilize the ERC20 standard. SOL is the native token of the network and used to pay nodes in a cluster to run onchain programs, validate their outputs, stake/secure the network, and transact. Solana smart contracts support code in Rust and C/C++.