Solana is a high-performance layer 1 blockchain that prioritizes low fees, scalability, and fast transaction finality. The network uses a proof of stake (PoS) consensus mechanism coupled with its own proprietary Proof of History (PoH) consensus mechanism. The network has smart contract capabilities, which allow for dApps, DeFi, and NFTs. Tokens built on Solana are SPL tokens, whereas Ethereum tokens utilize the ERC20 standard. SOL is the native token of the network and used to pay nodes in a cluster to run onchain programs, validate their outputs, stake/secure the network, and transact. Solana smart contracts support code in Rust and C/C++.
SolanaSOL
Live Solana price updates and the latest Solana news.
price
sponsored by
$172.75
$0
(0%)
24h low
$169.58
24h high
$174.93
The live Solana price today is $172.75 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.12B. The table above accurately updates our SOL price in real time. The price of SOL is down -0.07% since last hour, down -0.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $103.97B. SOL has a circulating supply of 520.52M coins and a max supply of 601.83M SOL.
about Solana
What is Solana?
Solana Stats
What is the market cap of Solana?
The current market cap of Solana is $89.92B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Solana?
Currently, 23.86M of SOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.12B have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.48%.
What is the current price of Solana?
The price of 1 Solana currently costs $172.75.
How many Solana are there?
The current circulating supply of Solana is 520.52M. This is the total amount of SOL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Solana?
Solana (SOL) currently ranks 6 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 89.92B
-0.48 %
#6
$ 4.12B
520,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/