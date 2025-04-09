Trading
The tool is ideal for non-technical crypto fans who are interested in the space but aren’t day traders or DeFi experts
New model aims to resolve trading inefficiencies with a single execution layer and market maker changes
The upcoming SocialFi app offers crypto trading and tracks what others are buying and selling
Despite the recent downturn, K33 analysts think that there are still some winners out there, like Aave
BTC’s next major move “will likely be dictated by macroeconomic trends and could be decisive,” Bitfinex analysts said
Accepting change is hard, but maybe we’ll never actually get to run back 2021
AI agent tokens crash to $8 billion from a $20 billion peak
Fundamentals are starting to play a big part in crypto, so here are the metrics to watch
A Nasdaq spokesperson told me changes to the index would be announced tonight at 8 pm ET
Things may look grim, but there’s still time for altcoins to turn things around in 2024
The approvals come less than a month after the SEC granted Nasdaq permission to list similar options
Other notable rounds came from Vessel, Payman AI, Zoth and Blockscout
After spiking into crisis territory on Monday, the VIX was on the decline Tuesday. But volatility is still in the air.
Polymarket’s stepping into a new era with prediction markets
This week’s biggest funding round saw Jump Trading, JPMorgan contribute to the round
Some critics dismiss RWAs as tokenized nonsense — but RWAs could truly revolutionize how we trade assets globally
John Glover, chief investment officer of Ledn, gave some key levels to watch for bitcoin’s price action
The balance of risks has turned to the unemployment rate, which has been steadily increasing since bottoming last year at 3.4%
Learn from mistakes that others have made about risk management — that’s next level performance for you
Reddit priced at $34 a share on Wednesday night with a valuation of $6.5 billion
The FT reports that the company could price between $31 and $34 a share
The Monday trading volumes total passes the previous high mark set on the fund’s first day of trading nearly seven weeks ago
Revolut said that the standalone crypto exchange is currently “invite only”
Core said Tuesday that it had emerged from “from Chapter 11 with a strengthened balance sheet” and shares re-hit the Nasdaq Wednesday