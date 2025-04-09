Trading

BusinessThe Drop

Crypto startup Axal automates trading with AI agents

The tool is ideal for non-technical crypto fans who are interested in the space but aren’t day traders or DeFi experts

by Kate Irwin /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Swift Protocol takes on DeFi’s execution problem

New model aims to resolve trading inefficiencies with a single execution layer and market maker changes

by Jeff Albus /
The DropWeb3

Fomo could help you track KOL moves

The upcoming SocialFi app offers crypto trading and tracks what others are buying and selling

by Kate Irwin /
Empire NewsletterFinance

CME traders remain ‘defensive:’ K33

Despite the recent downturn, K33 analysts think that there are still some winners out there, like Aave

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The price of bitcoin is at a ‘critical juncture’ 

BTC’s next major move “will likely be dictated by macroeconomic trends and could be decisive,” Bitfinex analysts said

by Ben Strack /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Altcoin season may already be here — it’s just very different

Accepting change is hard, but maybe we’ll never actually get to run back 2021

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

HYPE, OM and XCN hold up against crypto crash

AI agent tokens crash to $8 billion from a $20 billion peak

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Crypto’s at a ‘crossroads’ with fundamentals: Blockworks Research

Fundamentals are starting to play a big part in crypto, so here are the metrics to watch

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

MSTR to enter Nasdaq 100? We’ll know soon.

A Nasdaq spokesperson told me changes to the index would be announced tonight at 8 pm ET

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Santa rally? Altcoins could use a Christmas miracle

Things may look grim, but there’s still time for altcoins to turn things around in 2024

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

SEC greenlights CBOE, NYSE bids for spot bitcoin ETF options

The approvals come less than a month after the SEC granted Nasdaq permission to list similar options

by Michael McSweeney /
Business

Funding Roundup: A Solana-based DePIN project raises $18M

Other notable rounds came from Vessel, Payman AI, Zoth and Blockscout

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Crypto stocks rebound, volatility eases but analysts say we are not out of the woods 

After spiking into crisis territory on Monday, the VIX was on the decline Tuesday. But volatility is still in the air.

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Polymarket hits new all-time high in July trading volumes: Dune

Polymarket’s stepping into a new era with prediction markets

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Funding Wrap: Partior raises $60M to support ‘international network growth’

This week’s biggest funding round saw Jump Trading, JPMorgan contribute to the round

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

There is real value in RWAs

Some critics dismiss RWAs as tokenized nonsense — but RWAs could truly revolutionize how we trade assets globally

by Jag Singh /
Markets

What technical analysis says on where bitcoin goes from here

John Glover, chief investment officer of Ledn, gave some key levels to watch for bitcoin’s price action

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: If you’re watching the Fed, look at unemployment

The balance of risks has turned to the unemployment rate, which has been steadily increasing since bottoming last year at 3.4%

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Opinion

Memecoin mania can teach us something

Learn from mistakes that others have made about risk management — that’s next level performance for you

by Haden Patrick /
Business

Reddit debuts on NYSE at $47 a share

Reddit priced at $34 a share on Wednesday night with a valuation of $6.5 billion

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Reddit eyes late March debut on NYSE: FT

The FT reports that the company could price between $31 and $34 a share

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessFinance

Bitcoin ETF interest abound as BlackRock fund has record day

The Monday trading volumes total passes the previous high mark set on the fund’s first day of trading nearly seven weeks ago

by Ben Strack /
Business

Revolut plots ‘standalone cryptocurrency exchange’

Revolut said that the standalone crypto exchange is currently “invite only”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Core Scientific shares tumble on first day of relisting 

Core said Tuesday that it had emerged from “from Chapter 11 with a strengthened balance sheet” and shares re-hit the Nasdaq Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /

