Jag is the CEO and co-founder of re.al, an L2 build to facilitate deep onchain liquidity for tokenized RWAs. re.al seeks to redefine how RWAs are integrated into DeFi, using yield-generating real-world assets as novel building blocks in existing DeFi primitives.

Opinion

There is real value in RWAs

Some critics dismiss RWAs as tokenized nonsense — but RWAs could truly revolutionize how we trade assets globally

by Jag Singh /
Opinion

How RWAs robbed 2023 of its liquidity

The real transformation is just beginning — RWAs will be, by many multiples, the largest category in DeFi

by Jag Singh /