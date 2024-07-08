Jag Singh
Jag is the CEO and co-founder of re.al, an L2 build to facilitate deep onchain liquidity for tokenized RWAs. re.al seeks to redefine how RWAs are integrated into DeFi, using yield-generating real-world assets as novel building blocks in existing DeFi primitives.
Jag is the CEO and co-founder of re.al, an L2 build to facilitate deep onchain liquidity for tokenized RWAs. re.al seeks to redefine how RWAs are integrated into DeFi, using yield-generating real-world assets as novel building blocks in existing DeFi primitives.
Some critics dismiss RWAs as tokenized nonsense — but RWAs could truly revolutionize how we trade assets globally
The real transformation is just beginning — RWAs will be, by many multiples, the largest category in DeFi