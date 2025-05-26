A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.
Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure
Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think
Bridge flows churn in both directions as risk appetite returns
LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock
A newly submitted SEC pilot proposal aims to tokenize US equities
Macro headwinds muddy Solana’s bullish narrative
Partial recovery is already in motion, according to the Loopscale team
Jupiter’s super-app story accelerates
In recent weeks, Helium has hit new all-time highs while passing major protocol milestones
The asset surged over the past seven days to reach its highest-ever weekly close on the SOL/ETH pair
Blueprint Finance has launched a rebranded and re-engineered protocol today on Solana mainnet
A fresh market update from Blockworks Research highlights the ecosystem’s March pressure test
The decentralized infrastructure project is spotlighting its verifiable access to Solana snapshots through a decentralized CDN
Solana may be in “recomposition” mode, as new protocols put usefulness ahead of mere virality
The exchange has structural defenses and protocols to limit manipulations
Sol’s price drop was partially triggered by one of the year’s more chaotic memecoin events
The real strength of tailored AMMs might lie in their capacity to cultivate deeper loyalty and engagement within niche communities
Volatility Shares will bring two Solana futures ETFs to market tomorrow
Yesterday marked the five-year anniversary of Solana’s genesis block