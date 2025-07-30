Pipe Network debuts Firestarter Storage for Solana developers

Firestarter Storage brings decentralized storage and delivery to Solana

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Tanawat Thipmontha/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter.

When building on Solana up until now, you’ve really only had two bad choices for storing and delivering your app’s data.

You could lean on Web2 giants like Cloudflare or AWS, which are fast and easy, but very much centralized and outside the crypto ethos. Or you could try to piece together more decentralized fixes using IPFS, Arweave, and other assorted gateways — bearing in mind that, while these latter methods do work, they require lots of duct-tape and set-top thwacking to dial in.

Decentralized CDN Pipe Network aims to change all that with Firestarter Storage, an infrastructure play designed to transform Pipe into a full-stack Cloudflare alternative for the Solana ecosystem.

Until now, Pipe has operated behind the scenes, powering Solana’s full proof-of-history archive and snapshots via its Firestarter infrastructure.

Now, with Firestarter Storage, Pipe graduates from decentralized transport to a full-stack cloud competitor, combining origin storage, CDN delivery and edge compute into a Cloudflare-class system — but decentralized from the ground up.

Developers can tap into the same backbone to serve anything from pay-as-you-scroll video to edge-optimized AI workloads.

“Storage from day one has been a critical element of Pipe Network’s service as a decentralized CDN running a global network of over 280,000 points-of-presence (PoP) node operators,” said David Rhodus, founder of Permissionless Labs.

“This would be impossible without origin support, which is already holding Solana’s full data set — 1 PB containing 350 million files — and cutting sync time by up to 30% through Solana Snapshots.”

Unlike legacy CDNs, Firestarter serves content directly from Pipe’s native storage layer, meaning it never leaves the Pipe Network.

Content lives entirely within the decentralized system, with pricing bundled at the protocol level — 1 $PIPE token per gigabyte for the base tier. 

For developers, this manifests entirely new architecture capabilities: streaming micropayments per byte, geo-pinned smart contracts with hard data sovereignty guarantees, and pop-level compute for edge inference and ultra-low-latency gaming.

“Pipe’s unified fabric lets frontend code stream satoshi-sized, onchain payments per byte, so devs can launch pay-as-you-scroll video and per-query dataset APIs instead of pre-purchasing bandwidth buckets,” Rhodus told Lightspeed.

A critical differentiator is Pipe’s ability to meet jurisdictional and defense-grade requirements.

As Rhodus explained, “Firestarter nodes can be whitelisted to run only inside a customer’s jurisdiction, with remote-attested proofs that no replica ever leaves the boundary.”

With Firestarter now public, Pipe Network is positioning itself as a new foundation for real-time, decentralized content distribution, with sovereignty, speed and cost-efficiency converging at the protocol layer.

