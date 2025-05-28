The Drop
There are a total of 78 articles associated with The Drop.
Single-player and mobile games can still offer robust in-game economies for players
Multiple rounds of prior audits did not catch the flaw, the DEX said
We’re in the bitcoin meta, and financial speculation isn’t going away anytime soon
DeLorean is letting buyers reserve and resell its planned Alpha 5 electric vehicle using Sui NFTs
Unable to secure further funding, the game cycled through three different blockchains and at least five different game engines since 2018
The pixelated game Craft World is set in a post-apocalyptic world where dinosaurs live with humans
Martin Masser wants to see more US builders using TON, though the TON Space Telegram wallet isn’t available there just yet
Sui Foundation told Blockworks it’s not currently supporting Seed, and Mysten Labs only helped Seed with its smart contracts.
The game offers 1v1 battles, plus optional NFTs and wagering
Here’s some steps you can take to protect yourself, your crypto, and your loved ones
Bitkraft Ventures’ Carlos Pereira and Matt Halstead share their predictions for blockchain gaming
The shorts looking for funding range from charming animated series to gritty live-action dramas
The Infinite Node Foundation has $25 million in funding and plans to exhibit the Punks in Palo Alto
The “GameFi” platform that began its development while part of Zynga is launching another NFT collection
Doodles head of strategy says the price drop was “expected”
Creators are being told to “shill” their tokens and cash in on their “cults”
This limited-edition run of sparkling water is more for existing traders than crypto newcomers, but mainstream distribution is part of the plan.
The exchange sees a way to reach gamers through the deal
The drop gives buyers Adidas outfits for their in-game characters, but the game hasn’t fully released yet
US crypto iOS apps can link to external NFT shops
Over 50 countries, including 8 of the 10 largest gaming markets, aren’t allowed to access the upcoming crypto game
35% of admitted teams are building AI apps, while 30% are using stablecoins
Those in the US who preregistered for the app got $150 worth of WLD
Ubisoft could let Champions Tactics players move their NFTs and tokens to another chain