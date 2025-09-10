From Base to Robinhood: Why trading apps are going social

Robinhood and Coinbase are vying for user attention with new social features that could rival Twitter

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

syarifa sasmiati/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

A new financial app trend is emerging: Just add posting.

Last night, Robinhood unveiled “Robinhood Social,” an upcoming new tab within the Robinhood app that will let Robinhood users see and create posts about stocks and crypto tied to real trades and follow others’ accounts. There’s a “For You” page and a “Following” page, too. 

Sounds a lot like Crypto Twitter, if you ask me. 

But Robinhood’s also deploying these social media features to help show traders new assets to buy — which could ultimately keep users on the app longer and make Robinhood more money. Traders may also copy others’ trades, as TechCrunch has pointed out, which is a tune-change from Robinhood’s prior concerns about the practice.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

“Most people today use social media before trading, especially our active traders, yet social media is overrun with clickbait, marketing bots, fake profiles and doctored screenshots,” Robinhood VP of product Abhishek Fatehpuria said during the company’s “Enter The Mainframe” event on Tuesday. 

Robinhood thinks it’ll be able to establish itself as a trusted SocialFi platform because users are tied to Robinhood trading accounts. 

Loading Tweet..

But Robinhood isn’t the only consumer finance app pushing heavily into SocialFi features — Coinbase continues to add lots of social media features into the beta version of its wallet overhaul, too. Yesterday Base said users will be able to create posts from the Base app’s homepage and buy each other’s posts, much like what Zora also offers. Zora’s being integrated into Base (and Zora posting via the Base app now accounts for a notable portion of Zora’s overall activity).

Upstart players have also been trying to forge a name for themselves in the SocialFi space. 

FOMO lets users track others’ trading activity by tying accounts to Twitter handles and letting them buy and sell tokens all on one mobile app. And Pump has made livestreaming a big part of its site — and recently added “Pump Chat” to its mobile app.

This year, we’ve even seen Kraken release a Venmo-like app hilariously dubbed Krak, which displays a list of your friends on the app and lets you send them crypto (they compare sending money on Krak to sending a DM).

A trend is clearly emerging: US crypto exchanges see social features as a key part of crypto’s future growth. 

But will this latest SocialFi push amount to little more than a limited-time experiment — like the since-forgotten CoinbaseNFT? 

I think this latest social push is going to stick around for a while, though it could run out of steam if traders get tired of juggling multiple apps. 

Robinhood and Coinbase may be angling to swipe some of Twitter’s market share in the finance sector and retain users by becoming more like the “everything apps” WeChat and Naver have already become.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

report_image.png

Research

Tokenized Private Equity Platforms

Tokenized private equity platforms like PreStocks and Ventuals could democratize access to the $175B private equity secondary market by expanding participation from roughly 13 million accredited investors to over 100 million retail investors through blockchain-based trading infrastructure. However, both platforms represent high-risk ventures betting on unvalidated market demand, where technological capability has matured but regulatory clarity and sustainable liquidity remain unproven.

by Daniel Shapiro

/

news

article-image

Uncategorized

How Solana is cutting MEV snipers out of token launches

Solana’s war on MEV

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

USDH and the search for another AF

The race to bid for the USDH ticker heats up

by Boccaccio /
article-image

Sponsored

Cracked Labs launches BattleCodes: Turning crypto events into a sport

Esports-style DeFi competition powered by BNB Chain and Aster, live from New York on October 7, 2025

by Sponsored /
article-image

Business

Binance and Franklin Templeton partner on tokenization

Collaboration will assess blockchain-based fund infrastructure and tokenization opportunities under regulatory frameworks

by Blockworks /
article-image

The Breakdown

Should blockchains be single-purpose?

Tempo might ultimately test what people will pay for decentralization

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Inside the S&P 500’s HOOD inclusion, MSTR rebuff

Robinhood, which has seen a 98% year-over-year crypto revenue increase, will join Coinbase in the index

by Ben Strack /