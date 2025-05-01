Robinhood
CEO Vlad Tenev calls expected clarity on listing crypto asset securities “a big opportunity”
The SEC is reportedly ditching its investigation into Robinhood’s crypto offering as a wave of favorable crypto regulation continues
The firm reported $38 billion in crypto assets under custody as of November 2024
Robinhood added four new cryptocurrencies to its platform: solana, cardano, XRP and PEPE
The retail crowd is engaging with Robinhood both on and off chain, general manager Johann Kerbrat said
Plus, this election just isn’t about crypto
Robinhood has it tough to follow record earnings in the first quarter, which also saw bitcoin set a new all-time high
Has crypto changed from 2021?
According to the Tuesday court documents, the SEC has 30 days to formally file the amendment
Robinhood announced on Thursday that it plans to acquire Bitstamp for $200 million
Plus, Robinhood announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Bitstamp, one of Europe’s largest and longest-serving crypto exchanges
The product will offer roughly 5% yield at launch
SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda says that the SEC needs to create a “pathway for compliance”
Gary Gensler added that the ETH ETF applications are still in front of the five-person commission
The SEC has issued its latest Wells notice to Robinhood
Robinhood’s chief legal officer said the notice came after “years of good faith attempts” to work with the SEC
Last month’s crypto-related trade volumes via the investment app were roughly five times those seen in September 2023
The company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday
The partnership comes as MetaMask continues its multichain march and Robinhood prepares to announce earnings
The new product matches a general shift to a focus on “intents” in DeFi
The investing app’s crypto trading revenue had dropped by 55% in the third quarter, but its volumes rebounded in November
The investing app’s transaction-based revenues on cryptocurrencies declined to $23 million
Bankman-Fried’s Emergent bought a stake back in May 2022
Six months after its public launch, the self-custody offering has begun enabling in-app swaps on the Ethereum network