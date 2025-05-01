Robinhood

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Robinhood eyes crypto diversification as trading strength persists

CEO Vlad Tenev calls expected clarity on listing crypto asset securities “a big opportunity”

by Ben Strack /
PolicyThe Drop

Robinhood says it’s free from the SEC

The SEC is reportedly ditching its investigation into Robinhood’s crypto offering as a wave of favorable crypto regulation continues

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Robinhood wants to be a tokenization ‘pioneer’

The firm reported $38 billion in crypto assets under custody as of November 2024

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

HOOD cashes in on the Trump-fueled crypto rally

Robinhood added four new cryptocurrencies to its platform: solana, cardano, XRP and PEPE

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Robinhood is seeing ‘a lot of engagement’ from retail users

The retail crowd is engaging with Robinhood both on and off chain, general manager Johann Kerbrat said

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Robinhood expanding in Europe while US landscape remains uncertain

Plus, this election just isn’t about crypto

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Business

Robinhood’s crypto exposure could be its savior — if markets rip

Robinhood has it tough to follow record earnings in the first quarter, which also saw bitcoin set a new all-time high

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Why SOL, MATIC and others could still be under SEC threat

Has crypto changed from 2021?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

SEC won’t claim SOL, MATIC and other tokens are securities in Binance lawsuit

According to the Tuesday court documents, the SEC has 30 days to formally file the amendment

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Robinhood’s Bitstamp acquisition could open the door for institutional clients

Robinhood announced on Thursday that it plans to acquire Bitstamp for $200 million

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Gensler takes aim at crypto exchanges

Plus, Robinhood announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Bitstamp, one of Europe’s largest and longest-serving crypto exchanges

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Robinhood enables Solana staking for customers in Europe

The product will offer roughly 5% yield at launch

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: The SEC’s internal rift

SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda says that the SEC needs to create a “pathway for compliance”

by Michael McSweeney&Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC’s Gensler calls for more crypto disclosures for investors

Gary Gensler added that the ETH ETF applications are still in front of the five-person commission

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: A busy crypto lawsuit season looms

The SEC has issued its latest Wells notice to Robinhood

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
Business

Robinhood discloses Wells notice over its crypto business

Robinhood’s chief legal officer said the notice came after “years of good faith attempts” to work with the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Robinhood’s crypto trade volume rose 10% in February

Last month’s crypto-related trade volumes via the investment app were roughly five times those seen in September 2023

by Ben Strack /
Business

Robinhood reports crypto revenue of $43M

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Robinhood grows self-custody wallet integrations with MetaMask partnership

The partnership comes as MetaMask continues its multichain march and Robinhood prepares to announce earnings

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

0x Labs debuts ‘gasless’ swap API used by Robinhood, Coinbase Wallet

The new product matches a general shift to a focus on “intents” in DeFi

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Robinhood looks to jumpstart crypto trading revenue via EU expansion

The investing app’s crypto trading revenue had dropped by 55% in the third quarter, but its volumes rebounded in November

by Ben Strack /
Business

Robinhood crypto trading revenue plummets 55% in Q3

The investing app’s transaction-based revenues on cryptocurrencies declined to $23 million

by Ben Strack /
Business

Robinhood buys back Bankman-Fried stake in $605 million deal 

Bankman-Fried’s Emergent bought a stake back in May 2022

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Robinhood extends Web3 wallet support to bitcoin, dogecoin

Six months after its public launch, the self-custody offering has begun enabling in-app swaps on the Ethereum network

by Ben Strack /

