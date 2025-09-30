Robinhood weighs global rollout of prediction markets

Robinhood explores overseas expansion as regulators debate whether contracts are financial products or gambling bets

by Blockworks /
article-image

No-Mad/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Robinhood Markets Inc. is in discussions with overseas regulators about expanding its fast-growing prediction markets business outside the United States.

In coverage initially published by Bloomberg, JB Mackenzie, Robinhood’s vice president of futures and international, said the firm has held talks with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on how such contracts would be treated under local law. In the US, prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as swap products, while in Europe they are often classified as gambling.

“We’re definitely looking to offer it globally, and my goal or focus is to make sure it’s a regulatory-compliant product everywhere we go,” said Mackenzie.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The brokerage entered the UK and European Union in late 2023, primarily offering equities and cryptocurrency trading. Its push into prediction markets builds on partnerships with CFTC-approved venues like Kalshi and ForecastEx, which let users speculate on outcomes ranging from elections to sports.

CEO Vlad Tenev said on Tuesday that Robinhood had facilitated more than 4 billion event contracts, with over 2 billion traded in the third quarter alone. Shares rose more than 12% following the disclosure.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Institutional Staking Landscape

Institutional staking providers specialize in offering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for organizations, asset managers, and individuals who wish to stake large volumes of digital assets. Staking-as-a-Service Providers (SaaSPs) act as intermediaries, running blockchain nodes and managing the technical complexities of staking on behalf of clients, often providing custody, reporting, and yield optimization features across a broad range of assets and networks.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stablecoin market cap nears $300B as line between TradFi and DeFi is ‘fading’  

Stablecoins’ nearly 20% growth during Q3 comes amid financial institutions’ broader embrace of blockchain tech

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

New York DFS chief Adrienne Harris to step down

Governor Hochul appoints Kaitlin Asrow to lead New York’s financial regulator as Adrienne Harris departs after four years

by Blockworks /
article-image

Finance

Swift to add blockchain ledger to global payments network

The payments giant will integrate a blockchain-based ledger to streamline settlement across 200 countries

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Inside Bullet’s goal to compete with CEX perps

Bullet is leveraging Celestia for data availability

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Finance

FalconX launches 24/7 electronic OTC crypto options platform

Institutional investors gain continuous access to bespoke crypto derivatives as FalconX debuts electronic options infrastructure

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

Anoma launches on Ethereum with governance and token

The self-styled web3 “operating system” launched its token, on Ethereum, but third-party dapps and AnomaPay are not yet live

by Macauley Peterson /