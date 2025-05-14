Michael McSweeney

Michael McSweeney

Michael McSweeney has worked in crypto media since 2014, including editorships at CoinDesk and The Block. In his spare time, he writes fiction and plays disc golf. Contact Michael at [email protected].

Announcements

The Breakdown just got bigger: Podcast and newsletter unite under 1 name

The Breakdown becomes your central hub for insightful, daily crypto macro analysis

by Michael McSweeney /
Empire NewsletterOpinion

Can content coins avoid 'speculative destruction?'

Blockworks managing editor Michael McSweeney and news editor Katherine Ross give their thoughts on content coins and their viability.

by Katherine Ross /
Announcements

Blockworks presents: The Drop newsletter, coming to you daily

Dive into crypto’s “application layer” with Kate Irwin everyday at 12:30 pm EST

by Michael McSweeney /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin hits new all-time high on Trump presidential victory

Bitcoin markets soared just after 10 pm ET on election night, briefly surpassing $75,000

by Michael McSweeney /
FinanceLightspeed Newsletter

Once more into the SOL ETF breach

A new spot SOL ETF filing with the SEC comes a few months after VanEck kicked off the process with a filing of its own

by Michael McSweeney /
Finance

SEC greenlights CBOE, NYSE bids for spot bitcoin ETF options

The approvals come less than a month after the SEC granted Nasdaq permission to list similar options

by Michael McSweeney /
Policy

SEC files lawsuit against crypto market-maker Cumberland DRW

The US regulator accused the crypto market-making firm of acting as an unregistered dealer

by Michael McSweeney /
Empire Newsletter

The court battle between Ripple and the SEC isn’t over yet

Plus, how we are feeling about Gurbir Grewal’s departure from the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Robinhood expanding in Europe while US landscape remains uncertain

Plus, this election just isn’t about crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Analysts dig in on Ethereum's market prospects

Plus, why we’re pumped about Permissionless

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Publicly-listed companies keep adding bitcoin to their balance sheets

Plus, CZ is busy plotting his future

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

This unusual suspect may have caused Silvergate’s collapse

Plus, Kamala Harris finally talked about crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

TON outage invokes speculation about role of centralization

Without a technical post-mortem, we’re mostly in the dark as to what caused the recent seven-hour outage

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

The 'excited' tone around crypto’s institutional progress

Polygon’s Colin Butler shared his thoughts on what really needs to happen for crypto to catch the institutional wave

by Katherine Ross /
Lightspeed Newsletter

To claim Magic Eden’s airdrop, you’ll have to also get its wallet

Although Magic Eden will still primarily function as an NFT platform, the app needs to “skate where the puck is going” to onboard new crypto users

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana funds logged $39M in outflows last week

Some analysts suspect the selling came from investor concerns regarding Solana’s “heavy reliance on memecoins”

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s DeFi activity keeps expanding

Plus, Imran Khan’s intriguing experiment on the speeds of crypto onramps

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire Newsletter

What the SEC dropping its Paxos probe really means

Paxos is getting off scot-free after the SEC said it wouldn’t pursue legal action against the company

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

BlackRock’s BUIDL celebrates milestone

Plus, Trump is headed to the heart of Bitcoinlandia with a speaking appearance at the Bitcoin 2024 conference

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: What the Roman Empire and crypto have in common

Plus, VC dollars are pivoting away from modular tech

by Katherine Ross /