The Breakdown just got bigger: Podcast and newsletter unite under 1 name

Blockworks is excited to announce a major step forward in the evolution of two of the most trusted names in crypto and macro content. The Breakdown podcast and the Blockworks Daily newsletter are coming together under a single unified identity: The Breakdown.

This rebrand is more than a new name — it’s a powerful convergence of formats, voices and audiences. Following the acquisition of The Breakdown podcast by Blockworks, this move reflects a broader vision: to deliver high-level, insightful crypto macro content under one cohesive banner.

For years, both the podcast and the newsletter have built loyal, engaged communities who turn to them for clear perspectives and curious analysis. Now, with their strengths combined, The Breakdown is becoming more than just a podcast or an email update — it’s becoming the central hub for smart, daily crypto macro insights.

What’s changing — and what’s not:

One unified brand : The podcast and newsletter will now share the same name — The Breakdown — creating a stronger, more recognizable identity across platforms.

: The podcast and newsletter will now share the same name — The Breakdown — creating a stronger, more recognizable identity across platforms. Same trusted focus : Expect the same daily, high-quality crypto and macro coverage you know and rely on.

: Expect the same daily, high-quality crypto and macro coverage you know and rely on. Evolving formats : While the core mission stays the same, we’re refreshing how we deliver stories — from inbox to audio to YouTube.

: While the core mission stays the same, we’re refreshing how we deliver stories — from inbox to audio to YouTube. Bigger, better reach : Whether you’re a longtime listener, a daily reader, or both, we’re meeting you where you are.

: Whether you’re a longtime listener, a daily reader, or both, we’re meeting you where you are. New energy, same depth: The podcast is entering a new era with fresh perspectives and potential new voices — while still honoring its foundation.

This is just the beginning. As we unify The Breakdown into a single, powerful brand, we’re building something even more dynamic — a trusted destination where curious minds come to understand the financial world of tomorrow.

Stay tuned. Big things ahead.

