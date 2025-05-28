The Breakdown Newsletter

The Breakdown

The monetary power of the periphery: How Dallas defends the dollar

The financial backwaters they laughed at might be the only thing keeping the dollar afloat

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Friday Charts: The market is a story

The bond vigilantes you heard about this week aren’t real

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Thursday Mailbag: Micropayments, digital value and mission-driven crypto

Is crypto straying too far from things of value?

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Should crypto cash flows be discounted?

Discounted cash flow is as close as you can get to a fundamental truth in the art of financial valuation

by Byron Gilliam /
FinanceThe Breakdown

An uneasy world may soon look for its next ‘global money’

What the history of global reserve currencies says about crypto’s future

by Byron Gilliam /
OpinionThe Breakdown

Breaking the law can be productive (for everyone)

Cash enables law evasion at a small scale and crypto enables it on a large scale

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Friday Charts: What if there are no more recessions?

This week’s market action seems to suggest that even a 10x increase in tariff rates won’t derail the US economy

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Thursday Mailbag: Dinners, memecoins and lobbyists

Could crypto disintermediate DC lobbyists?

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

A new look, and the crypto-ization of finance

Money, it turns out, is emergent, like consciousness

by Byron Gilliam /
Announcements

The Breakdown just got bigger: Podcast and newsletter unite under 1 name

The Breakdown becomes your central hub for insightful, daily crypto macro analysis

by Michael McSweeney /
The Breakdown

Why investors should say ‘no’ more often

Prediction markets show that people bet in anticipation of things happening far too often

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Stablecoins are disruptive, but who will be the disruptors?

A recent Citi report predicted that stablecoin AUM could hit $3.7 trillion by 2030, largely because of institutional adoption

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Friday Charts: Investing doesn’t have to be rocket science

Warren Buffett attributes his astounding investment returns to only about a dozen “truly good decisions” he’s made

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Thursday Mailbag: Sentiment, stablecoins and resistance money

Could we stop using BTC to amplify our short-term risks — and start using it to hedge our long-term ones?

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

How crypto investing is becoming a better story

Blockworks Research uses numbers to help crypto advance to a higher stage of storytelling

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Will AI make blockchains conscious?

Today’s blockchains are more like nervous systems without a brain — wiring without will

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Has Ethereum finally found its elevator pitch?

Using Bitcoin as a model, Vitalik’s new priority for Ethereum is technical simplicity

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Friday Charts: Will natural intelligence keep us employed?

Bill Gates expects that within a decade, humans will no longer be needed “for most things”

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Thursday Mailbag: Is it cypherpunk to contribute crypto to bitcoin treasury companies?

Or is it approximately the least cypherpunk thing we could do?

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

What crypto investors can learn from Jevons paradox

Greater efficiency, William Jevons predicted, would lead to even greater consumption

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

The time for permissionless capital markets is now

The crypto industry is still best known for manufacturing tokens, not value

by Byron Gilliam /
MarketsThe Breakdown

Friday charts: The Marvin Minsky moment is here

Have markets been obsessing over the wrong Minsky?

by Byron Gilliam /
The Breakdown

Crypto prices dinner with the president

The official website promoting a “Dinner with President TRUMP” pitches the opportunity as “The most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the World”

by Byron Gilliam /

