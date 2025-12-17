The network is the innovation

What Thomas Edison actually invented — and what it tells us about the future of crypto

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Henry Ford and Thomas Edison | U.S. National Park Service"Henry Ford and Thomas Edison holding incandescent lamps at presentation of Glass House."" (Public domain")

share

This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

“There was no lightbulb moment in the story of the lightbulb.”
— Steven Johnson, How We Got to Now

The lightbulb has come to be associated with serendipitous flashes of inspiration — the moment when a fully formed idea pops into an inventor’s head, prompting a shout of “Eureka!”

That’s not how the lightbulb itself was invented, however. 

Popularly credited to Thomas Edison, the lightbulb was in fact the product of a century of trial and error by dozens of inventors around the world.

Electric light was first demonstrated by Humphry Davy in 1802.

The enclosed bulb mechanism was developed by Warren de la Rue in 1840.

Thomas Edison was born in 1847.

Many more contributed both before and after 1847 — the historian Arthur Bright lists about two dozen individuals as co-inventors of the lightbulb, with Edison’s work representing its culmination, not its origin. 

“The Edison lightbulb was not so much a single invention as a bricolage of small improvements,” Steven Johnson writes in How We Got to Now.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Edison’s primary contribution to that bricolage was the late-1870s invention of the carbonized bamboo filament that ultimately made lightbulbs longer-lasting, safe for indoor use, and commercially viable.

But even then, Edison was forced by the patent courts to share credit with Sir Joseph Wilson Swan, whose version of the lightbulb was notable for being the first to light both a private home (his own) and a public building (the Savoy Theatre). 

Hence the portmanteau naming of the “Ediswan incandescent lamp” that consumers were offered from about 1880.

This joint custody of the lightbulb takes nothing away from Edison’s achievements as an inventor. 

Just the opposite — because Edison did something even bigger than bring artificial lighting to the masses: He industrialized the act of inventing.

“Edison didn’t just invent technology,” Johnson explains, “he invented an entire system for inventing, a system that would come to dominate 20th-century industry.”

That system inspired a proliferation of corporate R&D labs: teams of diverse specialists collaborating on problems, sharing financial upside, absorbing outside ideas, and freely building on each other’s work — a kind of “networked innovation” that’s infinitely more powerful than the popular image of the solitary genius inventor.

That, Johnson says, is the true lesson to learn from the story of the lightbulb: 

“If we think that innovation comes from a lone genius inventing a new technology from scratch, that model naturally steers us toward certain policy decisions, like stronger patent protection. But if we think that innovation comes out of collaborative networks, then we want to support different policies and organizational forms: less-rigid patent laws, open standards, employee participation in stock plans, cross-disciplinary connections.”

And maybe crypto, too?

Crypto is first and foremost a way to incentivize the kind of open, composable innovation that builds powerful networks.

Edison proved that collaboration beats isolation, but his corporate model still relied on patents to retain proprietary control.

By contrast, the most transformative networks in history — Roman roads, standardized shipping containers, the internet, GPS — worked differently: They were open, permissionless infrastructure that anyone could build upon.

Christian Catalini makes the case for crypto by recounting the history of these open-source networks: “Money,” he says, “is the last closed network.” 

And crypto is the way to open it up, to everyone’s benefit: “Permissionless innovation will always create exponentially more value than a closed system,” he concludes.

At the end of a disappointing year for open-source crypto, it’s worth remembering just how powerful these networks can be. 

There was no lightbulb moment in the story of the lightbulb — and there may be no single moment when crypto “arrives” either. 

Both are products of networked innovation that only realize their full potential when they become networks themselves — the lightbulb was merely a glass ornament until it was plugged into an electrical grid.

Crypto is building that grid for the digital economy — open, permissionless infrastructure waiting for the next great idea to plug in and light up.

Let’s hope it happens in 2026.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Daylight’s Token Stack: GRID, DAY, and GTM

Daylight Energy (FKA React Energy), has secured $75M in new financing to accelerate deployment of distributed energy infrastructure, including $15M in equity and a $60M project development facility. This capital structure mirrors the protocol's design by separating growth capital from infrastructure financing. The company currently operates across a handful of US states including Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, installing solar panels, batteries, and smart devices through Energy Subscriptions with no upfront cost to homeowners.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

The Breakdown

Links: Trading, valuations, and the end of crypto’s ‘golden age’

It’s getting harder and harder to trade crypto like the good ol’ days

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Fixing crypto’s broken investor relations

Lightspeed IR, launched with the Solana Foundation, aims to give allocators a single surface for diligence and communication

by Kunal Doshi&Shaunda Devens /
article-image

FinanceThe Breakdown

Dollar dominance can’t be manufactured

Stablecoins are no substitute for what makes the dollar dominant

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Announcements

Blockworks launches investor relations platform with Solana

Crypto tokens need better investor relations infrastructure; today, Blockworks solves that.

by Jason Yanowitz&Michael Ippolito /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

ETFs flash a bid, HumidiFi tokenizes

BTC leads a broad crypto bid as ETFs post their strongest inflow in weeks

by Marc Arjoon&Boccaccio /
article-image

The Breakdown

Beam-me-up money

Quantum teleportation could make money a physical resource again

by Byron Gilliam /