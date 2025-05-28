Brand-image-The Breakdown

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to The Breakdown

article-image

The Breakdown

The monetary power of the periphery: How Dallas defends the dollar

The financial backwaters they laughed at might be the only thing keeping the dollar afloat

byByron Gilliam /

The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy
The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone
byByron Gilliam /

The Breakdown

Friday Charts: The market is a story
The bond vigilantes you heard about this week aren’t real
byByron Gilliam /

The Breakdown

Thursday Mailbag: Micropayments, digital value and mission-driven crypto
Is crypto straying too far from things of value?
byByron Gilliam /
RECENT PODCAST EPISODES

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High — But Nobody Seems to Care

Bitcoin just notched a new all-time high, but this time, there’s no mania, no frenzy—just a shrug. NLW breaks down the weirdest ATH in Bitcoin’s history, why it happened without a clear..
LISTEN

Bitcoin Inches Toward History as Politics, Policy, and Memecoins Collide

Bitcoin hovers just below a new all-time high, with traders bracing for a potential liquidation cascade and analysts divided on what comes next. NLW explores whether upcoming catalysts—ranging from a Trump meme..
LISTEN

Senate Clears Stablecoin Bill Hurdle

In a major breakthrough for crypto legislation, the U.S. Senate voted 66-32 to advance the Genius Act—marking the most significant step yet toward stablecoin regulation. NLW breaks down what flipped Democratic support,..
LISTEN
ALL PODCAST EPISODES →
LATEST The Breakdown ARTICLES
article-image
byByron Gilliam /
Should crypto cash flows be discounted?

Discounted cash flow is as close as you can get to a fundamental truth in the art of financial valuation

article-image
byByron Gilliam /
An uneasy world may soon look for its next ‘global money’

What the history of global reserve currencies says about crypto’s future

article-image
byByron Gilliam /
Breaking the law can be productive (for everyone)

Cash enables law evasion at a small scale and crypto enables it on a large scale

article-image
byByron Gilliam /
Friday Charts: What if there are no more recessions?

This week’s market action seems to suggest that even a 10x increase in tariff rates won’t derail the US economy

article-image
byByron Gilliam /
Thursday Mailbag: Dinners, memecoins and lobbyists

Could crypto disintermediate DC lobbyists?

article-image
byByron Gilliam /
A new look, and the crypto-ization of finance

Money, it turns out, is emergent, like consciousness

See more →
SUBSCRIBE
JOIN THE COMMUNITY
BEHIND THE BRAND
Byron Gilliam profile image
Byron Gilliam

Newsletter writer

Nathaniel Whittemore profile image
Nathaniel Whittemore

Podcast host

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to The Breakdown

MORE BRANDS Explore our house of brands
Empire
Empire
Fundamental insights and behind the scenes perspectives from the industry’s..

follow

VISIT
0xResearch
0xResearch
The must-follow crypto brand for savvy degens who want to..

follow

VISIT
Forward Guidance
Forward Guidance
Investigates the macro landscape as the laws of investing are..

follow

VISIT
Lightspeed
Lightspeed
The essential source for all things Solana — exclusive news,..

follow

VISIT
Supply Shock
Supply Shock
Join Rizzo, The Bitcoin Historian, as we detail Bitcoin’s rise..

follow

VISIT