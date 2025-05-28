Brand-image-Lightspeed

Lightspeed

The essential source for all things Solana — exclusive news, deep analysis, and the latest trends.



Business

Hyperliquid valued between layer-1 and perps DEX

The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular

byJack Kubinec /

Business

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference
Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump
byJack Kubinec /

DeFi

Solana eyes Alpenglow for next-gen consensus layer
A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.
byJeff Albus /

Business

Solana-based Pipe Network aims to be ‘ruthless’ about tokenomics
A report from the end of 2024 showed 350 DePIN tokens combined for $50 billion in market cap
byJack Kubinec /
The State Of Solana DeFi With Kyle Samani & Chris Heaney

Gm! This week we're joined by Kyle Samani & Chris Heaney to discuss the state of Solana DeFi today. Enjoy! -- Follow Kyle: https://x.com/KyleSamani Follow Chris: https://x.com/crispheaney Follow Jack: https://x.com/whosknave Follow Lightspeed: https://twitter.com/Lightspeedpodhq Subscribe to the Lightspeed Newsletter:..
Crypto's Next DePIN Catalyst With David Rhodus, Pipe Network

Gm! This week we're joined by David Rhodus to discuss the future of Pipe Network. We deep dive into what is a CDN, DePIN's major unlock, how to scale a DePIN network,..
The Microstrategy Of Solana Playbook With Dan Kang

Gm! This week we're joined by Dan Kang to discuss DeFi Dev Corp & it's Solana playbook. We deep dive into the Solana treasury company strategy, why do treasury companies trade at..

byJack Kubinec /
Solana Accelerate Day 1: Time to challenge assumptions

Firedancer and Solana ETFs look less significant than before


byJeff Albus /
Bitcoin hits all-time high while Solana holds steady

Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure


Solana Spaces comes back to life in NYC

A memecoin community delivered on a brick-and-mortar pop-up store


byJeff Albus /
The rise of vibe coding on Solana

Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think


byJack Kubinec /
Jito Foundation hires head of governance

Factory Labs founder Nick Almond steps in as the DAO is discussing JTO tokenomics


byJack Kubinec /
Solana ticketing platform XP raises $6.2M

The resale exchange has expansion plans involving fan perks

BEHIND THE BRAND
Jack Kubinec profile image
Jack Kubinec

Podcast host

Mert Mumtaz profile image
Mert Mumtaz

Podcast host

Jeffrey Albus profile image
Jeffrey Albus

News editor

