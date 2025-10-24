NEAR’s inflation reduction vote fails pass threshold, but it may still be implemented

L1 governance drama

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

AbdulHamidK9/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

The NEAR L1 blockchain is running into something of a governance debacle.

Since June, NEAR’s community has debated a proposal to halve protocol emissions from 5% to 2.5%.

The original proposal argues that fee burns have fallen well short of expectations, leaving “high inflation without high usage,” which is unsustainable.

The situation for NEAR is stark. NEAR is issuing roughly $140 million of tokens annually to secure a chain with $157 million in TVL and about $3.2 million in year-to-date fees.

For context, Solana’s estimated annual issuance is roughly $5.5 billion, but it supports a far larger, more active DeFi ecosystem with around $11 billion in TVL. From a purely economic lens, NEAR is definitely “overpaying” for security.

Newsletter

Subscribe to Lightspeed Newsletter

That discussion finally culminated in a vote that concluded earlier this week. But though the vote won a simple majority, it failed to clear the 66.67% approval threshold, leaving it technically unsuccessful under NEAR’s governance rules.

Source: Linearprotocol

That’s where the controversy begins. Validator operator Chorus One is criticizing indications that NEAR’s core contributors may still ship a nearcore release containing the change, relying on a subsequent onchain upgrade mechanism to activate it.

Loading Tweet..

Louis Thomazeau of L1D fund is pushing back against Chorus One, countering that cutting emissions is “common sense” economics and should take precedence over blind adherence to decentralization ideals. In other words: Sure, there are rules, but a startup’s main job is not to die.

It’s hard to say if there’s a clear right or wrong here; it fundamentally comes down to your philosophical values.

Breaking the rules delivers short-term efficiency, but it risks a dangerous “Fed put” precedent. Following the rules of governance, I guess, safeguards governance integrity, but that’s costly for the network and NEAR in the near term.

Crypto seems to run into the same kinds of problems all the time.

Hyperliquid recently faced a similar bind.

In March, a trader squeezed the JELLY perps market, saddling the HLP vault with large losses. The team delisted JELLY perps and manually overrode the oracle price to close exposure and stem the damage — an explicit break from crypto’s sacrosanct “code is law” principle to protect depositors.

There are countless examples: Should a chain halt during an exploit (e.g., BNB in 2022)? Should a community hard fork to reverse a hack (Ethereum in 2016)? You get the idea.

If NEAR wants legitimacy, it should probably take the loss and honor its own thresholds. Forcing the outcome through for a “good” outcome today signals that your governance rules are written in sand. But then again, this industry has the memory of a goldfish, so who are we kidding?

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (2).png

Research

Sire & Score: Where AI meets Prediction Markets

Prediction markets are entering a structural growth phase, with sports now accounting for the majority of trading volume. Sire and Score provide a new way to access this expanding market. Sire leverages Score’s AI-driven models to identify mispriced odds and generate uncorrelated yield opportunities. The upcoming vault products also offer indirect exposure to potential Polymarket and Kalshi airdrops. Together, they position sports as a new frontier for systematic alpha generation onchain.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

BusinessDeFi

Jupiter wants to turn its token’s fate around

Jupiter reports $45 million in Q3 revenues

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Policy

Trump pardons Binance founder Changpeng Zhao: WSJ

The president granted a full pardon to Changpeng Zhao, reversing one of the most high-profile crypto convictions in US history.

by Blockworks /
article-image

Markets

MegaETH’s public sale looks MegaCHEAP

MegaETH’s public sale opens at an FDV between $1M–$999M, but premarket perpetuals on Hyperliquid already price it at approximately $5B

by Kunal Doshi&Shaunda Devens /
article-image

Business

Exclusive: Paxos to allow employees to be paid in USDG

Paxos’ integration with Toku will let employees opt to receive their paychecks in stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Aave’s Q3 showed resilient revenue and calmer rates — and Stani is eyeing a Q4 macro tailwind

Net interest remains the workhorse as liquidations prove the risk framework is sound

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Kalshi attracts investor offers valuing platform above $10 billion: Report

Court win, sports deals, and surging volumes lift prediction-market Kalshi as venture capital considers new funding

by Blockworks /