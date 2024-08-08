NEAR

There are a total of 14 articles associated with NEAR.
DeFi

Multichain DeFi draws near with Chain Signatures

Intents-based relays serve as a bridge replacement as a single Near signature can execute transactions on other blockchains

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Telegram tap-to-earn is the new crypto gaming trend

Plus, a Snapshot Labs Web3 startup and the performance of Iggy’s MOTHER

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

NEAR launches tool for signing transactions on Bitcoin, Ethereum and more

At launch, Chain Signatures will be compatible with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cosmos network chains, as well as DogeCoin and XRP Ledger

by Bessie Liu /
Business

NEAR Foundation applies for .near top-level domain

If a TLD is obtained, it could help close the gap between Web3 and Web2

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Crypto hiring: Projects stock up on growth roles

Uniswap Foundation and Ethena Labs brought on employees for their growth divisions this week

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Polygon and Near are bringing zkWASM to life

zkWASM prover research is underway and expected to launch next year

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Wintermute CEO accused Near Foundation of failing to redeem stablecoins

Evgeny Gaevoy says that Wintermute will be pursing legal action against Near Foundation and Aurora Labs

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

NEAR Nixes Algorithmic Stablecoin USN

A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

DEX Protocol Orderly Network Nabs $20M To Further DApps on NEAR

The Orderly Network is attempting to drive liquidity to decentralized applications seeking mass adoption via its matching and risk engines

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

$6M Bounty Paid to White Hat Hacker Likely Averts Sizable DeFi Hack

Developers behind the Aurora protocol acknowledged they should have spotted the vulnerability much earlier

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: NEAR, the Dark Horse of the L1 Wars? | Illia Polosukhin

Illia believes NEAR’s culture, simplicity and dynamic scalability will bring the next billion users to crypto

FinanceMarkets

NEAR Raises $350M To Bring Market Cap Over $10B

The protocol has established communities in Asia, Africa and Europe, and is aiming to expand support in emerging communities in Latin America, Turkey and India

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

New Crypto Venture Capital Fund Investing Only in NEAR in Nod to Specialization

Blockworks Exclusive: The fund plans to hold a first close on outside capital at the end of March or early April

by Michael Bodley /
DeFiMarkets

NEAR Token Spikes After Protocol Raises $150M Led by Three Arrows Capital

“We are looking forward to leveraging the funding to improve access to blockchain technology in an ever growing list of countries across the world,” Marieke Flament, NEAR Foundation CEO said in a statement

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

