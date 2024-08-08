NEAR
Intents-based relays serve as a bridge replacement as a single Near signature can execute transactions on other blockchains
Plus, a Snapshot Labs Web3 startup and the performance of Iggy’s MOTHER
At launch, Chain Signatures will be compatible with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cosmos network chains, as well as DogeCoin and XRP Ledger
If a TLD is obtained, it could help close the gap between Web3 and Web2
Uniswap Foundation and Ethena Labs brought on employees for their growth divisions this week
zkWASM prover research is underway and expected to launch next year
Evgeny Gaevoy says that Wintermute will be pursing legal action against Near Foundation and Aurora Labs
A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized
The Orderly Network is attempting to drive liquidity to decentralized applications seeking mass adoption via its matching and risk engines
Developers behind the Aurora protocol acknowledged they should have spotted the vulnerability much earlier
Illia believes NEAR’s culture, simplicity and dynamic scalability will bring the next billion users to crypto
The protocol has established communities in Asia, Africa and Europe, and is aiming to expand support in emerging communities in Latin America, Turkey and India
Blockworks Exclusive: The fund plans to hold a first close on outside capital at the end of March or early April
“We are looking forward to leveraging the funding to improve access to blockchain technology in an ever growing list of countries across the world,” Marieke Flament, NEAR Foundation CEO said in a statement