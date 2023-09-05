The new protocol touts operating costs that are lower than competitors’
The outcome of the SEC’s first NFT prosecution has sent reverberations across the industry
GBTC volumes spiked Tuesday as traders parsed a court case outcome that could lead to a bitcoin ETF approval
The rules are designed to even the playing field for institutional limited partners
The case was the SEC’s first prosecution of a DeFi project — and its victims claim they’re still waiting to be made whole
Binance US is pushing into fiat support again via a MoonPay partnership
Crypto hedge fund managers have largely stabilized from 2022, but they face a rough road ahead when it comes to capital-raising
SoFi pointed to potential key risks to its crypto business model if proposed SEC rules go into effect
PayPal’s stablecoin coin, PYUSD, is facing questions about its growth plan – as well as its prospects for competing with stablecoin incumbents
It appears to be the first fund dedicated specifically to blockchain investments for the business
A number of industry participants are eyeing the development of Hong Kong’s crypto regulatory initiatives
CoinFund’s first head of venture legal has been tasked with helping portfolio companies with their day-to-day legal needs
IMC has been quietly building out fairly significant crypto interests, with its latest acquisition demonstrating just that
CoinShares, the European crypto company know for its ETPs, has big actively managed ambitions
The crypto accounting firm is looking to expand beyond its core business lines
The ambitious effort by the Federal Reserve has been in the works since 2019, and the lag has given stablecoins a lot of room to run
CEO Adena Friedman said the decision came after the “business opportunity” changed over the past few months
After claiming $15 million in airdropped tokens, what are ARKM recipients doing with their tokens?
There are mounting questions over intellectual property rights and the trademarks that define NFT collections tied to Yuga Labs
The firm, backed by Schroders in 2022, has told institutional investors that a multi-manager approach is the way to go