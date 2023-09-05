Michael Bodley

Michael Bodley

Michael Bodley is a US-based senior editor (investigations) at Blockworks, where he focuses on the intersection of Wall Street and digital assets. Before that, he worked for TheStreet.com and institutional newsletter Hedge Fund Alert. His work has been published in outlets including The Boston Globe and The Washington Post. Contact Michael at [email protected]

recent news by Michael Bodley

article-image

Business

Chronicle Protocol aims to break the ‘black box’ oracle problem

The new protocol touts operating costs that are lower than competitors’

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Policy

SEC’s first NFT prosecution may set unsettling precedent

The outcome of the SEC’s first NFT prosecution has sent reverberations across the industry

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Grayscale court win spurs GBTC trading volumes

GBTC volumes spiked Tuesday as traders parsed a court case outcome that could lead to a bitcoin ETF approval

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Policy

Small crypto managers ‘trying to grow’ could bear brunt of latest SEC rules

The rules are designed to even the playing field for institutional limited partners

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Policy

SEC accused of ‘slow-rolling’ $13M DeFi Money Market payout

The case was the SEC’s first prosecution of a DeFi project — and its victims claim they’re still waiting to be made whole

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Binance US renews banking push with MoonPay deal

Binance US is pushing into fiat support again via a MoonPay partnership

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Crypto hedge funds have rallied in 2023, but can they catch up with bitcoin?

Crypto hedge fund managers have largely stabilized from 2022, but they face a rough road ahead when it comes to capital-raising

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

SoFi says ‘no assurance’ of meeting Federal Reserve crypto standards

SoFi pointed to potential key risks to its crypto business model if proposed SEC rules go into effect

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

‘Plain vanilla’ PayPal stablecoin betting on user base

PayPal’s stablecoin coin, PYUSD, is facing questions about its growth plan – as well as its prospects for competing with stablecoin incumbents

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

CF Private Equity is building a blockchain fund

It appears to be the first fund dedicated specifically to blockchain investments for the business

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Why Hong Kong could be crypto’s next ‘center of gravity’

A number of industry participants are eyeing the development of Hong Kong’s crypto regulatory initiatives

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Business

CoinFund taps ‘deal guy’ as first head of venture legal

CoinFund’s first head of venture legal has been tasked with helping portfolio companies with their day-to-day legal needs

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Equities market maker IMC says it’s ‘shaping the crypto space’

IMC has been quietly building out fairly significant crypto interests, with its latest acquisition demonstrating just that

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

CoinShares courting US investors in first asset management push

CoinShares, the European crypto company know for its ETPs, has big actively managed ambitions

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Business

With government contracts coming in, Node40 eyes expansion

The crypto accounting firm is looking to expand beyond its core business lines

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Analysis

Federal Reserve’s FedNow unlikely to pose a threat to stablecoins

The ambitious effort by the Federal Reserve has been in the works since 2019, and the lag has given stablecoins a lot of room to run

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Nasdaq says it’s not the ‘right time’ to launch crypto custody business

CEO Adena Friedman said the decision came after the “business opportunity” changed over the past few months

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Analysis

Arkham’s airdrop choppy as traders eye ‘intelligence’ bounty odds

After claiming $15 million in airdropped tokens, what are ARKM recipients doing with their tokens?

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

Web3

Yuga Labs’ intensifying IP takedowns spur CryptoPunk backlash

There are mounting questions over intellectual property rights and the trademarks that define NFT collections tied to Yuga Labs

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Forteus says ‘less competition’ is good for traders

The firm, backed by Schroders in 2022, has told institutional investors that a multi-manager approach is the way to go

by Michael Bodley /