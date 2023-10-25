Andrew Thurman
So far digital collectibles have not significantly benefited from crypto’s rally
A sector-wide rally has pushed prices higher across the board, liquidating traders betting on a pullback
Reports emerged that Solana LSP Marinade Finance and Solana-based DEX Orca Finance had both geoblocked UK users
Uniswap Labs activated a fee switch for select frontends, and the results are big business
Developers now have “the complete set of tools to start issuing, managing and exploring mainnet assets on-chain,” says business development director
Traders using frontends built by the Uniswap Labs development team to interact with its DEX will be subject to a 0.15% fee starting Tuesday
Two things can be true at once. Acknowledging Alameda’s successes does not take away from the sheer scale of their blunders
BTC price briefly topped $30,000 on select trading venues following a false post on social media platform X
Experts are tracking one of the largest exploits in crypto history as the attacker attempts to launder their funds
According to security experts, Hamas and other terrorist organizations have a pattern of raising crypto funds, only to have them seized
During the November 2022 downfall of FTX and Alameda Research, an attacker stole about $500 million worth of crypto
Manifold Finance adds a twist to the liquid staking token race
The latest casualty of the DeFi bear market is a fixed-rate platform
Any team whose code has facilitated an exchange that a government finds unsavory is potentially on the chopping block
Once a key cog in former 3AC founder Zhu’s public rehabilitation, OX plummets on news of his arrest
Largely unnoticed until Monday, stakeholder Justin Sun confirmed a $8 million hack in a tweet
Binance spent $840k in gas to consolidate accounts in what some labeled an inefficient process
A yield aggregator that formerly boasted $70m in TVL is voting to close down operations
The billionaire trader raised eyebrows today by minting a massive sum of an unusual stable
Industry luminaries turned their attention to what’s next for crypto in the final day of the Permissionless conference