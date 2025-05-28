Brand-image-Empire

Empire

Fundamental insights and behind the scenes perspectives from the industry’s key operators and innovators

Business

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

byKatherine Ross /

Empire Newsletter

‘Memecoins are an onramp to crypto’: Gemini Report
Gemini’s State of Crypto report found that memecoins and a friendlier US are helping to drive crypto adoption globally
byKatherine Ross /

Business

Coinbase could become the ‘Amazon of crypto’
Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions
byKatherine Ross /

DeFi

Can DePINs offer a ‘lower barrier to entry’ than stablecoins?
With the success of RWAs and stablecoins, DePINs could onboard the next wave of crypto users
byKatherine Ross /
RECENT PODCAST EPISODES

The Bitcoin Treasury Playbook With Tyler Evans & Josh Solesbury

Gm! This week we're joined by Tyler Evans & Josh Solesbury to discuss the Bitcoin treasury playbook. We deep dive into Michael's Saylor's Bitcoin strategy, NAV/premium, how to structure a treasury company,..
LISTEN

Entering Ethereum’s New Era | Tomasz Stańczak

Gm! Unfortunately no roundup this week as Yano & Santi are travelling. Instead we're bringing you this episode of Bell Curve with Tomasz Stańczak, Co-Executive Director at the Ethereum Foundation, to discuss..
LISTEN

The Bull Case For Ethereum | Tom Dunleavy & Ryan Berckmans

Gm! This week we're joined by Tom Dunleavy & Ryan Berckmans to discuss the bull case for Ethereum. We deep dive into Ethereum's big pivot, how to value the L1, should L2..
LISTEN
LATEST Empire ARTICLES
article-image
byKatherine Ross /
Are stablecoins crypto’s AWS moment?

Halliday CEO Griffin Dunaif said that there may be smaller margins on stablecoins, but lots of potential in the services around them

article-image
byKatherine Ross /
SEC sues Unicoin and executives for violating securities laws

The SEC filed the suit on Tuesday night, alleging that some Unicoin executives made “false and misleading statements” and violated securities laws

article-image
byKatherine Ross /
VanEck plots launch of Avalanche-focused PurposeBuilt fund

VanEck’s Pranav Kanade told Blockworks that it doesn’t plan to launch a similar fund for other ecosystems at this time

article-image
byKatherine Ross /
How 3 projects show the rise of consumer crypto

Blockworks Research also thinks that net new assets (NNAs) are a metric to keep an eye on

article-image
byKatherine Ross /
Crypto M&A picks up in May

Crypto M&A is on the rise, with a handful of acquisitions announced just last week

article-image
byKatherine Ross /
DOJ moves forward with trial for Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm

Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July

BEHIND THE BRAND
Jason Yanowitz profile image
Jason Yanowitz

Podcast host

Santiago Santos profile image
Santiago Santos

Podcast host

Katherine Ross profile image
Katherine Ross

News editor

