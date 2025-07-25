Animal spirits are ‘back in the market:’ Empire

Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick and Empire’s Jason Yanowitz talked about the market and what they’re watching

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Dragonfly general partner Rob Hadick | DAS 2025 New York by Mike Lawrence for Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

“Animal spirits are definitely back in the market,” Empire co-host Jason Yanowitz told Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick on this week’s Round Up

If you’re not super familiar with the term, it’s basically saying that human emotions and behaviors are driving the market action rather than fundamentals or technicals. 

Hadick noted that the rise of animal spirits is interesting given that retail “hasn’t been back in a long time.” And folks are eager to invest. 

But it looks like, to Hadick’s eye, that the frothiness is coming down, and he wouldn’t necessarily be surprised to see either a bottom or less volatility happen in the next few weeks. He also noted that, seasonally, August is not great for markets, which could have an impact on crypto. 

Now let’s take a look at pump.fun after, well, not such a fun week for the token. 

Hadick noted that there was concern about liquid fund demand even before this week, because he’d heard that the team “had told people they were going to raise $250 million from the liquid funds and then the rest was going to be to retail. And then when they released the tokens, it looked like it was more like $770 million to liquid funds.”

“That alone had raised people’s concern that there just wasn’t liquid fund demand anymore. Everybody had gotten filled on the demand they had. And so when it launched, there was an expectation that frankly [with] everybody there, there was no buyer left who had real size. And I think we’ve seen that play out pretty significantly,” he said.

And then there’s the fact that pump.fun founder Alon Cohen said that the airdrop wasn’t coming anytime soon in an interview with Thread Guy earlier this week. 

A look at the price action of Pump’s token, courtesy of Blockworks Research

And, as folks recalibrate their expectations, Hadick noted that there seems to be more interest in pump.fun competitors like Bonk than in the OG launchpad. It doesn’t help that there could be a Bonk airdrop, Hadick believes.

“ Bonk is sharing more revenue with the creators. And so there is more demand…or there’s more incentive from the creators themselves,” Hadick noted.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (3).png

Research

Pear Protocol : Hyperliquid Pivot

Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

How inflation breakevens signal eroding Fed independence

As the Trump administration continues to test Fed independence, markets are beginning to react

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum stakers face 9-day wait as stETH loops fall into the red

An Aave interest rate shock prompted over 475,000 validators to exit and pushed stETH into a prolonged depeg

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Hacker, IRS agent take Storm trial stand as government winds down case

While Roman Storm’s team is set to present its case, it’s not yet clear if the Tornado Cash founder will testify

by Ben Strack /
article-image

The Breakdown

How Helium demonstrates crypto’s utility

A wireless network inspired by lost drones is now helping telco carriers reach your phone indoors

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Now 1 year old, US ether ETFs hit their stride

The ETH products have notched $3.6 billion of net inflows from July 1 to July 22, Farside Investors data shows

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Japan, US strike trade deal that leaves US car makers out

With these levies, it’s cheaper for Japanese manufacturers to send cars to the US than it is for domestic makers to import parts from other countries

by Casey Wagner /