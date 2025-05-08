tokenomics
Lido decentralizes, thanks to Obol
The L1’s Interwoven Stack is the most opinionated tech stack yet
Players can stake ME, trade tokens and link wallets to climb the leaderboard
The controversial new model aims to cut emissions by 43% and redirect incentives
Some believe the game is offering investors refunds amidst changes to when GUN tokens can be unlocked
Story Protocol’s sovereign layer-1 targets blockchain-native intellectual property monetization including AI
The HAWK token crashed 87% around 30 minutes after launching
We’re about to see a batch of newer projects release billions of dollars worth of their tokens over the next year
POL’s new tokenomics will see an annual inflation rate of 2%.
The DEX announced an integration with Steer Protocol, a liquidity manager focused on making LPing more efficient
The proposal wants to make AXL deflationary and introduce necessary infrastructure to simplify the blockchain integration process
Token incentives are just one more risk that protocols don’t need to build a successful product, says Reverie’s Myles O’Neil
A slew of suspicious tokenomics is stirring accusations of predatory intent. What’s signal and what’s noise?
Tokenomics explains why any digital asset has value — it is essential to building an investment thesis