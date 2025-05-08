tokenomics

There are a total of 14 articles associated with tokenomics.
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Distributed validator technology provider Obol launches OBOL token

Lido decentralizes, thanks to Obol

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Running back the appchain vision: Initia mainnet launches today

The L1’s Interwoven Stack is the most opinionated tech stack yet

by Donovan Choy /
The DropWeb3

Magic Eden unveils Season 2 of ME token rewards

Players can stake ME, trade tokens and link wallets to climb the leaderboard

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

PancakeSwap veCAKE gets sliced in new proposal

The controversial new model aims to cut emissions by 43% and redirect incentives

by Macauley Peterson /
The DropWeb3

Off The Grid confidential letter sparks speculation around tokenomics

Some believe the game is offering investors refunds amidst changes to when GUN tokens can be unlocked

by Kate Irwin /
DeFi

Story Protocol turns the page with intellectual property token launch

Story Protocol’s sovereign layer-1 targets blockchain-native intellectual property monetization including AI

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterWeb3

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl’s memecoin launch fails spectacularly

The HAWK token crashed 87% around 30 minutes after launching

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Brace yourselves, the massive unlocks are coming

We’re about to see a batch of newer projects release billions of dollars worth of their tokens over the next year

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Polygon’s ‘Biggest Little Upgrade’: MATIC to POL

POL’s new tokenomics will see an annual inflation rate of 2%.

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Sushi’s ‘Smart Pools’ hope to boost LP efficiency

The DEX announced an integration with Steer Protocol, a liquidity manager focused on making LPing more efficient

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Axelar prepares tokenomic overhaul for AXL

The proposal wants to make AXL deflationary and introduce necessary infrastructure to simplify the blockchain integration process

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Tying tokenomics to crypto app functionality is just asking for trouble

Token incentives are just one more risk that protocols don’t need to build a successful product, says Reverie’s Myles O’Neil

by Darren Kleine /
Education

When Tokenomics Turn Predatory. How To Spot the Wolf

A slew of suspicious tokenomics is stirring accusations of predatory intent. What’s signal and what’s noise?

by John Gilbert /
Education

What Is Tokenomics? The Investor’s Guide

Tokenomics explains why any digital asset has value — it is essential to building an investment thesis

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /

