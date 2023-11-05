Hayes says bitcoin is the antithesis of statist money “that is here for us, the people”
The “root lesson to be learned,” Ahluwalia says, is “not to borrow from Genesis to go levered long on your own product”
“Please stop looking at TVL as a useful metric if you’re at all a serious investor,” Jain insists
As is often the case, the roast begins with laughs — but quickly turns to hard truths
The Van Eck CEO says conditions are leading to a “close to perfect setup” for crypto
FinCEN’s broad definition of “convertible virtual currency” mixing includes “basically anything in DeFi,” Variant’s Jake Chervinsky says
Crypto is decoupling from other markets “exactly at the time you would hope it would,” Vance Spencer says
According to Forman, 500 to 1000 different RWA pilots are set to launch in the next couple years
Current credit card transactions are like sharing private keys with merchants, Yakovenko says
Innovative blockchain activity is moving to “things that really hit the end user,” Monegro says
Akash acts as an open and transparent marketplace for computing power, Osuri says
The crux of the matter is the definition of scaling, Charbonneau explains
A range of podcast guests discuss their perspectives on bitcoin ETF excitement
“In [traditional finance] when you ask, ‘is it priced in,’ the answer is almost always ‘yes,’” says Ippolito. “In crypto, it is almost always ‘no’”
Hougan explains that the establishment deeply feared the new financial mechanism for two reasons
“We don’t want to have a network where users are suckers,” Cutler says
Week 3: Inside the FTX trial courtroom with Blockworks reporter Casey Wagner
Blockchain competitors are “building their own little empires,” Fiskante says
The priority is to get MEV back to the users, Miller says
“You don’t want to become riskier as you get bigger,” Kazemian says. “That’s not a recipe for a good ending”