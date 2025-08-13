Bullish closes 89% above IPO price after up-and-down NYSE debut

This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

We watched what happened when Circle listed on the NYSE two months ago. Today, the industry looked on as crypto exchange Bullish did the same.

BLSH jumped to more than triple its IPO price minutes after going public before losing momentum later in the session.

The company yesterday revealed IPO pricing of 30 million shares at $37 per share — up from the $32-33 estimate it shared in a Monday filing.

Shares opened at $90 around 1 p.m. ET — roughly 143% higher than the IPO price. The company’s stock quickly surged to $118, but had dropped below the opening price when the market closed.

Source: Yahoo finance

Circle stock debuted at $69 per share on June 5 (more than double its IPO price of $31). Though the USDC issuer’s stock price peaked near $300 on June 23, CRCL shares were trading for around $156 midday Wednesday.

All’s to say: Where Bullish’s stock price goes from here is anyone’s guess.

Led by former NYSE president Tom Farley, Bullish launched in 2021 with backing from Block.one, Thiel Capital, Galaxy Digital, Nomura and others. It offers a spot and derivatives exchange, as well as liquidity services; Bullish also owns crypto media company CoinDesk.

As of March 31, Bullish held $1.7 billion worth of bitcoin, $144 million of US dollar stablecoins, $28 million in cash and $55 million of ether and other digital assets.

The company’s roughly $1.8 billion in cash and crypto makes it one of the most well-financed companies in the space, noted Architect Partners VP Ryan McCulloch.

“By buying this stock, you are heavily invested in their future potential to invest this cash,” he told Blockworks.

McCulloch labeled Amber Group and OSL Group as the most similar public companies to Bullish, given that they are Asia-focused exchanges offering a similar suite of services.

But Amber Group and OSL Group are trading at enterprise values around $600 million and $1.4 billion, respectively — significantly lower than the roughly $13 billion valuation Bullish went public with, he explained.

“They get significantly more public exposure via the media business, which likely serves as free lead generation for the trading business and vice versa,” McCulloch said. “This is far different than any others and seems to provide a unique market positioning.”

Matthew Sigel, who manages the VanEck Onchain Economy ETF (NODE), also noted Bullish’s sizable bitcoin treasury — enabling tighter spreads and “competitive positioning” in both spot and derivatives markets.

“These capabilities can compound across trading, data and index businesses,” Sigel added. “In a bull scenario based on our internal modeling, there is a path to $600 million in revenue and $200 million in EBITDA.”More crypto company IPOs are expected in the coming months, as Gemini, Grayscale, BitGo and Figure Technology have confidentially filed draft registration statements with the SEC.

