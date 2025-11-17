Ethereum’s ‘Trustless Manifesto’ and the return to first principles

As DevConnect kicks off in Buenos Aires, Vitalik and friends call for a reset

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin | Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch/"775040520SB00196_TechCrunch" (CC license) and Design12345/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

As crypto markets have tumbled, it’s been a reflective week in Ethereum land. On Thursday, Vitalik Buterin and co-authors Yoav Weiss and Marissa Posner dropped The Trustless Manifesto — a sweeping, almost poetic call to arms for developers to recommit to the network’s founding ethos: Build systems that rely on math and consensus, not on people or platforms.

The document reads like a philosophical companion to Justin Drake’s Lean Ethereum proposal, which turned one year old this week. A newly active X account, @leanEthereum, has popped up to mark the milestone — and the overlap in timing doesn’t feel accidental. With DevConnect kicking off Monday in Buenos Aires, the pair of ideas together set the tone for a week that’s as much about vision as it is about innovation.

‘Trustlessness is the thing itself’

At its core, the manifesto argues that Ethereum’s success has also made it fragile. As infrastructure and apps scale, the community risks outsourcing too much — RPC endpoints, rollup sequencing, even “self-custody” — to a shrinking circle of trusted intermediaries. Each convenience, it warns, brings the network closer to dependence.

“The only defense is trustless design,” the authors write. “Without it, everything else — efficiency, UX, scalability — is decoration on a fragile core.”

The text lays out three “laws” of trustless design — no critical secrets, no indispensable intermediaries and no unverifiable outcomes — and ends with a pledge: “We refuse to call a system ‘permissionless’ when only the privileged can participate.”

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The drift toward dependence

One of the manifesto’s most striking metaphors compares Ethereum’s current trajectory to that of email — once an open, decentralized protocol that anyone could run themselves. Today, spam filters, blocklists and trust-based reputation systems have made it practically impossible for ordinary users to host their own mail servers, the manifesto reads. 

“Email became effectively centralized — not because the protocol was closed, but because practical trustlessness was lost,” the authors write.

It’s a cautionary tale for Ethereum’s access layer. If node operation, transaction relaying or cross-chain messaging ends up dependent on a handful of privileged service providers, the network could become as “permissionless” as Gmail: still functional, but fundamentally gatekept. The manifesto’s plea is simple — don’t let that happen.

“Every shortcut that assumes trust eventually costs freedom.”

If that strikes a chord, a smart contract is now live on mainnet for those who want to “sign” the manifesto — literally staking their names to the principle that decentralization is worth the friction.

From ‘Lean Ethereum’ to the endgame

If The Trustless Manifesto is a moral compass, Lean Ethereum is the architectural blueprint it points toward. Drake’s vision, described as Ethereum’s “endgame” or “final form,” imagines a network stripped down to its purest minimal core — fewer dependencies, simpler consensus, and stronger guarantees that anyone can run a node without institutional backing.

The Lean Ethereum account opened with a video teaser of sorts, sketching a picture of where Ethereum might be heading next: lighter, smaller, but more robust.

Loading Tweet..

A related research proposal getting attention this week is the Ethereum Interop Layer (EIL), posted Nov. 13 on Ethereum Research.

EIL aims to make L2s feel like one chain without new trust assumptions: Users sign once via ERC-4337, wallets bundle a Merkle-rooted set of cross-L2 calls, and a CrossChainPaymaster coordinates “XLP” liquidity providers who front gas and funds with an L1-anchored dispute process to slash misbehavior. Instead of relying on intent solvers and opaque relayers, EIL leans on atomic, optimistic swaps and onchain vouchers to keep censorship resistance and verifiability intact — the manifesto’s “no indispensable intermediaries” rendered as working plumbing.

A fitting prelude to DevConnect

For all the talk of rollup scaling and AI agents, the conversation heading into DevConnect feels unusually introspective. Vitalik’s timing suggests a deliberate recalibration, reminding attendees that Ethereum’s biggest challenges are not only technical, but cultural.

Developers (and this newsletter writer) gathering in Buenos Aires may be debating zk cryptography and DeFi security, but beneath it all lies the same question the manifesto asks outright: What does it mean to trust less in 2025?

As the week begins, Ethereum stands ready to prove that growth doesn’t have to mean compromise. Or, as manifesto’s closing line opines:

“The designs will change. The principles will not.”

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (3).png

Research

Naver's Bid For Upbit: Building Korea's Next Generation Super App

South Korea is emerging as one of the most important global hubs for regulated digital assets, and Upbit sits at the center of this shift. Naver’s proposed acquisition could create the country’s dominant super app for payments, trading, and digital finance. This report breaks down the numbers, the regulatory tailwinds, the economics of the deal, and why the merger may unlock one of the most attractive asymmetries in Korea’s public markets.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Ika could redefine trustless cross-chain DeFi

A new Sui-based protocol promises to unlock Bitcoin’s idle liquidity and eliminate wrapped-token risk

by Marc Arjoon&Sam Schubert /
article-image

The Breakdown

Project Xanadu: The “original dream” of a freer, fairer internet

Could blockchain rails finally realize Ted Nelson’s non-linear, pro-creator “docuverse”?

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Uniswap finally turns the fee switch

What does Uniswap’s proposal to activate protocol fees and unify incentives mean for UNI token holders?

by Luke Leasure&Carlos /
article-image

OpinionThe Breakdown

Crypto trials need clearer explanations of DeFi and its rules

A recent mistrial illustrates how juries need more background information when it comes to judging complex systems like Ethereum

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterPolicy

Bitcoin is up as shutdown clouds begin to clear

The Senate advanced a bipartisan funding package aimed at ending the shutdown, and bitcoin rose from its $100K bottom

by Shaunda Devens /
article-image

DeFiThe Breakdown

Rift wants to make swapping bitcoin crosschain not suck

The team is betting that a 20-minute hardware trust window beats a new alt-L1

by Macauley Peterson /