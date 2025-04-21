Vitalik Buterin

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Vitalik Buterin suggests replacing EVM with RISC-V to scale Ethereum

EVM bottlenecks fundamentally hold back Ethereum’s scalability

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterAnalysis

Ethereum’s political identity is on trial (again)

Vitalik Buterin catches flack with pro-communism joke

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

‘Steep disconnect’ between Ethereum Foundation and crypto community

Tribe Capital’s Evan Park and Blockworks Research’s Ryan Connor explain the issues with Ethereum and outline potential fixes

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Ethereum holds the line between ‘in it for the tech’ and ‘for the money’

Building onchain public goods is noble but they don’t always make the number go up

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Unified Ethereum? Devcon panelists take on fragmentation challenges

Some of Ethereum’s top minds shared a kumbaya moment at Devcon around uniting Ethereum’s fragmented ecosystem

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Report scrutinizes impact of inclusion lists on Ethereum’s credible neutrality

While inclusion lists could strengthen Ethereum’s censorship resistance, they also raise legal questions that might push participants out of regulated markets

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Funding Wrap: Vitalik Buterin backs MegaLabs in its seed raise

Other notable raises included two Series As from Conduit and Crossover Markets

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

The jury is still out on Vitalik’s account abstraction proposal

EIP-7702 was quickly adopted for the next Ethereum upgrade, but developers haven’t quite locked it down

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Gensler takes aim at crypto exchanges

Plus, Robinhood announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Bitstamp, one of Europe’s largest and longest-serving crypto exchanges

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Worldcoin is still more UBI than AI

And, weeks of a potential crypto ETF decision are no stranger to chaos

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Vitalik rallies support for temporary smart wallets on Ethereum

New EIP would resolve disagreements around the best path towards universal smart contract wallets by temporarily giving EOAs superpowers

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Vitalik Buterin talks ways to make zk proofs more efficient

Binius operates over binary code and is designed to store information using bits

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Crypto leaders insist memecoins have a purpose

Plus, Ethereum’s blobs get the inscriptions treatment and Kevin Hart sells his Bored Ape

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Vitalik Buterin says there’s nothing ‘new and interesting’ about memecoins 

Vitalik Buterin has some thoughts on memecoins, and one firm says it’s shorting MicroStrategy

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Vitalik Buterin discusses what is next for Ethereum, following Dencun hard fork

A greater focus on data availability sampling is top of mind, including additional work that layer-2s must do to become faster and more secure

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Vitalik Buterin talks ‘Rainbow Staking’ at ETHTaipei to combat centralization risks 

There needs to be more solo stakers on Ethereum today; could Rainbow Staking be the solution?

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Ethereum devs debate future of account abstraction

Vitalik Buterin wants to firm up the account abstraction roadmap

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

It’s Vitalik’s birthday today — and he’s optimistic on crypto-AI integrations

AI-related tokens were up following the Ethereum co-founder’s blog post

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Bitcoin ETF tweets and Vitalik’s car crash: How news real and fake moves crypto prices

Crypto loves little more than hot market-moving gossip, and whether it’s real or fake news doesn’t seem to matter

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Buterin, Coinbase and more to fund Ethereum decentralization grants

Blockworks exclusive: The PBS Foundation has collected $1 million to fund initiatives related to proposer-builder separation on Ethereum

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

What is Plasma and why is Vitalik Buterin into it all over again?

Technological advancement, thanks to zk-SNARKS, puts Plasma back in the limelight

by Bessie Liu /
People

Vitalik Buterin on building safer DeFi experiences, progress in East Asia

Permissionless: Enterprise blockchain was a mostly failed idea in 2017, but Buterin thinks it can make a comeback

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Permissionless day 3: What’s next?

Industry luminaries turned their attention to what’s next for crypto in the final day of the Permissionless conference

by Andrew Thurman /
People

Vitalik Buterin previews a future built on Ethereum

Permissionless: Ethereum co-founder urges attendees in Austin to keep an eye on the frontier of what’s possible with crypto tech

by Macauley Peterson /

