Vitalik Buterin
EVM bottlenecks fundamentally hold back Ethereum’s scalability
Vitalik Buterin catches flack with pro-communism joke
Tribe Capital’s Evan Park and Blockworks Research’s Ryan Connor explain the issues with Ethereum and outline potential fixes
Building onchain public goods is noble but they don’t always make the number go up
Some of Ethereum’s top minds shared a kumbaya moment at Devcon around uniting Ethereum’s fragmented ecosystem
While inclusion lists could strengthen Ethereum’s censorship resistance, they also raise legal questions that might push participants out of regulated markets
Other notable raises included two Series As from Conduit and Crossover Markets
EIP-7702 was quickly adopted for the next Ethereum upgrade, but developers haven’t quite locked it down
Plus, Robinhood announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Bitstamp, one of Europe’s largest and longest-serving crypto exchanges
And, weeks of a potential crypto ETF decision are no stranger to chaos
New EIP would resolve disagreements around the best path towards universal smart contract wallets by temporarily giving EOAs superpowers
Binius operates over binary code and is designed to store information using bits
Plus, Ethereum’s blobs get the inscriptions treatment and Kevin Hart sells his Bored Ape
Vitalik Buterin has some thoughts on memecoins, and one firm says it’s shorting MicroStrategy
A greater focus on data availability sampling is top of mind, including additional work that layer-2s must do to become faster and more secure
There needs to be more solo stakers on Ethereum today; could Rainbow Staking be the solution?
Vitalik Buterin wants to firm up the account abstraction roadmap
AI-related tokens were up following the Ethereum co-founder’s blog post
Crypto loves little more than hot market-moving gossip, and whether it’s real or fake news doesn’t seem to matter
Blockworks exclusive: The PBS Foundation has collected $1 million to fund initiatives related to proposer-builder separation on Ethereum
Technological advancement, thanks to zk-SNARKS, puts Plasma back in the limelight
Permissionless: Enterprise blockchain was a mostly failed idea in 2017, but Buterin thinks it can make a comeback
Industry luminaries turned their attention to what’s next for crypto in the final day of the Permissionless conference
Permissionless: Ethereum co-founder urges attendees in Austin to keep an eye on the frontier of what’s possible with crypto tech