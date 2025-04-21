IPO
Financial advisers in a January survey said equity ETFs were their top choice for gaining crypto exposure in 2025
Anticipating an economic downturn, venture firms may be less likely to invest
The stablecoin issuer will have to contend with bigger players and the interest rates environment
Circle filed a public prospectus with the SEC in one of its first steps to going public
A bitcoin financial services company is now listed on the Nasdaq
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting reflect that officials are on hold until inflation trends much lower
Three factors could contribute to 2025 being the year of the crypto IPO
Reddit priced at $34 a share on Wednesday night with a valuation of $6.5 billion
The FT reports that the company could price between $31 and $34 a share
Stablecoin issuer Circle is once again looking to go public, this time through an IPO.
Law firm alleges that the crypto company’s IPO statement was “materially false and misleading”
Aurox would be one of a growing number of crypto companies tapping public markets
The bitcoin-friendly mining company’s stock price rose as much as 67.8% following its IPO launch at Nasdaq on Wednesday.
MicroStrategy CEO says firm plans to continue buying bitcoin as well as educating institutions and the public about its benefits
Robinhood may not have had its IPO ‘pop,’ but retail investors are buying the dip, showing that market confidence for the trading app is high.
HOOD stabilizes at around $36, after dropping 10% on the opening bell
While the company is focused on bitcoin, it may utilize its miners for other crypto assets depending on market conditions.
Kraken is the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange — behind Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global — and offers more than 50 tokens and seven fiat currencies.