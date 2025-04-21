IPO

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

How a soon-to-launch crypto equity ETF looks to be different

Financial advisers in a January survey said equity ETFs were their top choice for gaining crypto exposure in 2025

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Tariff announcements push IPO window closed

Anticipating an economic downturn, venture firms may be less likely to invest

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Circle plans an IPO, but faces a competitive landscape

The stablecoin issuer will have to contend with bigger players and the interest rates environment

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Circle files S-1 ahead of long-awaited IPO

Circle filed a public prospectus with the SEC in one of its first steps to going public

by Katherine Ross&Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Bitcoin company joins the publicly traded ‘Fold’

A bitcoin financial services company is now listed on the Nasdaq

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Economic growth data says we’re on track for a soft landing

Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting reflect that officials are on hold until inflation trends much lower

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterFinance

How crypto IPOs could bring back retail

Three factors could contribute to 2025 being the year of the crypto IPO

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Reddit debuts on NYSE at $47 a share

Reddit priced at $34 a share on Wednesday night with a valuation of $6.5 billion

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Reddit eyes late March debut on NYSE: FT

The FT reports that the company could price between $31 and $34 a share

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Circle confidentially files for US IPO

Stablecoin issuer Circle is once again looking to go public, this time through an IPO.

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceMarkets

Stronghold Mining Faces Lawsuit Over Earnings Miss

Law firm alleges that the crypto company’s IPO statement was “materially false and misleading”

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto Trading Terminal Taking Steps Toward Public Listing

Aurox would be one of a growing number of crypto companies tapping public markets

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Stronghold Digital Mining IPO Opens 55.8% Above Expected Stock Price

The bitcoin-friendly mining company’s stock price rose as much as 67.8% following its IPO launch at Nasdaq on Wednesday.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFiFinance

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin is “A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity” for Tech Giants

MicroStrategy CEO says firm plans to continue buying bitcoin as well as educating institutions and the public about its benefits

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Robinhood Ranks as Top Trade on Fidelity Upon Debut

Robinhood may not have had its IPO ‘pop,’ but retail investors are buying the dip, showing that market confidence for the trading app is high.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Robinhood Stock Slips on First Day of Trading

HOOD stabilizes at around $36, after dropping 10% on the opening bell

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Bitcoin-Focused Stronghold Digital Mining Files For $100M IPO

While the company is focused on bitcoin, it may utilize its miners for other crypto assets depending on market conditions.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Kraken Could IPO By End of 2022

Kraken is the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange — behind Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global — and offers more than 50 tokens and seven fiat currencies.

by Ben Strack /

