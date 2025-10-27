tZERO plans IPO to expand tokenized asset platform

Blockchain infrastructure firm tZERO aims for a public listing to scale its regulated platform for tokenized securities and real-world assets

tZERO Group, Inc. announced plans to pursue an initial public offering, signaling its intent to expand its blockchain-powered platform for tokenized securities and real-world assets. 

Chief Executive Officer Alan Konevsky said the IPO would mark tZERO’s next step in building “regulated infrastructure for digital assets” through its U.S.-based broker-dealer platform. The proposed listing is subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

He told Bloomberg that the company is also mulling a pre-IPO fundraising round and that it’s not currently profitable.

The firm’s ecosystem integrates the issuance, trading, and settlement of tokenized securities, aiming to create transparency and scalability across asset classes — from private equity to real estate and derivatives.

tZERO’s move comes as tokenization gains momentum among traditional finance players, with institutions exploring blockchain rails for efficiency and liquidity. 

Its largest shareholder, Bed Bath & Beyond Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis, praised the company’s strategy to “democratize access” to tokenized assets.

The IPO could reinforce tZERO’s position in the regulated segment of digital markets, distinguishing it from decentralized exchanges that face heightened scrutiny under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) evolving framework for crypto assets.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication.

