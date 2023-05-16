Bullish

Bullish, a digital assets firm backed by Block.one, has made significant waves in the cryptocurrency trading and investing space with its innovative approach to decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform combines advanced trading technology with decentralized governance and liquidity pools to provide a unique and robust trading experience for users. With a focus on transparency, security, and user empowerment, Bullish aims to redefine the traditional finance industry and expand the adoption of digital assets. In a rapidly evolving industry with continuous news and developments, staying informed is crucial. Follow Blockworks for the latest insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage on Bullish and other trailblazing advancements in the world of blockchain and decentralized finance.
The Flight to Quality: Compliance Will Be Key for Exchanges in the Age of Lowered Trust

The cryptocurrency industry has attracted intense regulatory scrutiny following the implosion of several multi-billion dollar projects in 2022

A New Inning for the Digital Asset Class

The need for institutions to deploy capital at scale is essential for this era of the crypto industry

Why Aren’t There More Public Crypto Companies? The SEC

Crypto companies including Circle and Bullish have scrubbed plans to go public following a lengthy SEC screening process

Block.one Cans $9B SPAC Merger 4 Months After Scrapped EOS Settlement

Crypto exchange Bullish’s plans to go public has hit the brakes after an estimated $9 billion with a SPAC fell through

Can We Solve the Crypto Exchange Liquidity Problem?

In the crypto market, liquidity is fragmented between different platforms, making global price discovery almost impossible

Bullish Joins Rival Crypto Exchanges in Cutting Workforce: Report

Some employees have been laid off, but the exchange is still hiring for product, engineering and other strategic roles

Bullish Plans to go Public Through SPAC Merger

Former NYSE President Thomas Farley to become CEO of Bullish

