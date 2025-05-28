Forward Guidance newsletter

There are a total of 332 articles associated with Forward Guidance newsletter.
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Nvidia earnings in the spotlight

The final company of the Magnificent 7 is set to report its Q1 earnings today after the close

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Eric Adams crypto summit features all-day open bar and BitLicense criticism

Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Kraken joins accelerating effort to bridge TradFi, crypto

The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The strategic pivot from ‘austerity’ to ‘running it hot’

The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

As crypto ETF deadlines come and go, watch July and October

While new XRP futures ETFs are set to launch, the SEC could wait several months to greenlight more spot offerings

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US stocks slipped while bitcoin rallied on higher Treasury yields

Bitcoin may have traded like a safe haven asset Wednesday, but analysts warn the trend may not last

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump heads to House to push “big, beautiful” tax bill

Despite continued disagreements within the GOP about the extent of the spending cuts, Trump said the House is unified

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Equity capital markets ‘wide open’ for crypto as BTC hits $106k

More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities, bitcoin par losses while yields rise on deficit fears

A downgrade from Moody’s had US Treasury yields on the rise, but history says the volatility should be short-lived

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Galaxy, DeFi Technologies look to leverage new Nasdaq listings

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says: “Bigger is better in financial services, and we plan to get a lot bigger.”

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Parsing the data for hints of US tariff impacts

Tariffs are now live and being collected. But what does data say about their initial impacts on the economy…and who’s footing the bill?

by Felix Jauvin /
BusinessPolicy

Crypto indexes offer ‘biggest opportunity’ as SEC decision looms: Hashdex CIO

Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Big Tech stocks extend rally on Chinese tariff pause

Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments

by Casey Wagner /
PeoplePolicy

CFTC’s Summer Mersinger to take helm of Blockchain Association

Mersinger’s final day at the CFTC will be May 30

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inflation in April rose less than expected, but tariff impact remains to be seen

Higher inflation historically lags behind tariff implementation, so don’t celebrate just yet

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Analysts update COIN outlooks after Q1 results, Deribit deal

Stablecoin revenue a bright spot for the crypto exchange in Q1, as trading revenue dropped 19% quarter over quarter

by Ben Strack /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

What’s going on with the supply chain? We asked an expert

Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

After New Hampshire’s crypto reserve race win, which states are next?

While Arizona’s governor could veto another crypto reserve bill, similar North Carolina and Texas laws are approaching the finish line

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Fed holds rates, cites increased risk of setbacks in the labor market, inflation

However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months. 

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Optimism fuels more crypto ETF filings despite LTC fund delay

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts pegged the odds of the SEC approving US litecoin and solana ETFs in 2025 at 90%

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Rep. Waters blocks joint House crypto hearing, cites Trump conflict of interest

Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair Bryan Steil called for a “roundtable” discussion in lieu of a formal hearing

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto industry sounds off on legislative speed bumps

As some Democratic senators oppose the latest draft of the GENIUS Act, Arizona’s governor calls bitcoin “untested”

by Ben Strack /

