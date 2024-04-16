ICO
I spend an unhealthy amount of time thinking about crypto securities law — and I can’t see how ETH is now a securities offering under Howey
Raiser is partnering with Playbux for a novel means of giving users pre-listing access to project tokens
Crypto Twitter is notorious for bots. Now, two Yale researchers reckon they know how to exploit fake engagement to trade better
The SEC does have a 2019 framework for regulating digital assets, but it’s so out of date, it’s essentially worthless
Sparkster, a project that promised a “no-code” software creation platform, raised over $30 million from its initial coin offering in July 2018
SALT has entered acquisition talks with Bnk to the Future, news of which has sent its native token pumping 100%
SEC regulators found crypto startup Bloom promoted its tokens as investment contracts, legally qualifying them as securities
The CEO of Titanium Blockchain, which raised $21 million in an ICO, admitted to publishing phoney white papers and false testimonials
The investigation comes amid a separate report by Reuters alleging Binance facilitated $2.35 billion in illicit funds between 2017 and 2020
Dapper Labs’ funding received investment from Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Version One Ventures along with new investors including BOND and GIC.