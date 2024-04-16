ICO

There are a total of 10 articles associated with ICO.
article-image

Opinion

No, ETH isn’t suddenly a security now

I spend an unhealthy amount of time thinking about crypto securities law — and I can’t see how ETH is now a securities offering under Howey

by Zack Shapiro /
article-image

DeFi

Visa-backed crypto project to launch ‘fair’ token offering instead of ICO

Raiser is partnering with Playbux for a novel means of giving users pre-listing access to project tokens

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Markets

Crypto returns are worse if Twitter bots drive engagement: Study

Crypto Twitter is notorious for bots. Now, two Yale researchers reckon they know how to exploit fake engagement to trade better

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Opinion

It’s 2023, Not 2019: The SEC Needs to Get With the Times

The SEC does have a 2019 framework for regulating digital assets, but it’s so out of date, it’s essentially worthless

by John Rizzo /
article-image

Policy

SEC Charges Crypto Influencer for Promoting Unregistered ICO

Sparkster, a project that promised a “no-code” software creation platform, raised over $30 million from its initial coin offering in July 2018

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Lender SALT in Buyout Talks, 2 Years After SEC Settlement

SALT has entered acquisition talks with Bnk to the Future, news of which has sent its native token pumping 100%

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

SEC Orders Crypto Startup To Register ICO Tokens or Face $31M Fine

SEC regulators found crypto startup Bloom promoted its tokens as investment contracts, legally qualifying them as securities

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Crypto CEO Who Faked PayPal Partnership Pleads Guilty For $21M Fraud

The CEO of Titanium Blockchain, which raised $21 million in an ICO, admitted to publishing phoney white papers and false testimonials

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Binance Under SEC Investigation Over Its 2017 ICO Listing: Report

The investigation comes amid a separate report by Reuters alleging Binance facilitated $2.35 billion in illicit funds between 2017 and 2020

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Dapper Labs Closes $250M Round, Bit2Me ICO Raises $23.4M

Dapper Labs’ funding received investment from Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Version One Ventures along with new investors including BOND and GIC.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.