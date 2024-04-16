Zack Shapiro is the Managing Partner at Rains and leads the law practice. Previously, he was co-founder and general counsel of BZR, a startup backed by Founders Fund, Greycroft, and Abstract Ventures. Zack is a graduate of Williams College and Yale Law School, and started his legal career clerking in the federal courts for the S.D.N.Y. and the 2nd Circuit, and at Davis Polk & Wardwell. Zack serves in various advisory roles in the crypto industry, including as a member of the Pleb Lab Accelerator advisory board, and as a Legal Fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute.