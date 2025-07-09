Pump.fun plans 25% revenue share with token holders: Sources

The newly announced token will debut in an ICO on Saturday

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

CryptoFX/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Pump.fun plans to share 25% of platform revenue with holders of its token, four sources familiar tell Blockworks. 

The team allegedly told insiders about the arrangement leading up to its public announcement, multiple people said.

Earlier Wednesday, pump.fun said that the initial coin offering for its PUMP token would go live on Saturday, July 12. 

Dragonfly Capital’s Haseeb Qureshi posted on X regarding the PUMP revenues, noting that it’ll be “one of the highest gross revenue tokens in crypto.” 

Loading Tweet..

In June, 6th Man Ventures’ Mike Dudas told Blockworks’ Lightspeed podcast: “So I would imagine there’s going to be some element of putting revenue to work on behalf of token holders. I won’t get too specific about that and that there’s also going to be some component of a token that rewards folks who use the platform.”

6MV is an investor in pump.fun.

Pump.fun didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

According to the tokenomics shared by the team, 33% of PUMP will be sold in the ICO, while 13% was allocated to existing investors. In total, the fully diluted value is around $4 billion. 

Of that 33%, an initial 18% goes to institutional purchasers, with 15% going to a public sale. 

Read more: Gate publishes then removes pump.fun token sale page

“Both private sale and public sale purchasers are on the exact same terms,” the team said. Doing some napkin math, that works out to be $720 million from private investors at the $4 billion FDV.

Loading Tweet..

“While the token will be fully functional at launch, we’re giving thorough consideration to utility mechanisms like fee rebates, token buybacks, or other incentives and promotions,” the pump.fun team said in the announcement on X. 

US and UK investors will not be able to participate in the ICO, the team added.

Blockworks previously reported that pump.fun planned a $1 billion token sale at the $4 billion valuation. 

Jack Kubinec contributed reporting.

Updated Wednesday, July 9 at 4:13 pm ET: Added additional source confirmation.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (11).png

Research

Exponent: Onchain Interest Markets

We believe that Exponent is best positioned to dominate the Solana yield market – the fastest-growing sector in the ecosystem – with topline liquidity increasing at an annualized rate of nearly 600%. The founding team (ex-Squads, Kamino, Solana Foundation) cares deeply about product, security, design, and user experience and understands the foundation for building a great protocol. The team’s deep ties in Solana DeFi also present a significant strategic advantage, as evidenced by Exponent PTs being onboarded as collateral on Kamino, Drift, and Loopscale before its main competitor, RateX. In this regard, we view PT integrations in money markets as the most compelling avenue for Exponent to expand its market share and own its vertical.

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

Supply Shock

What the Greek debt crisis taught us about Bitcoin, 10 years on

Surviving financial doomsday takes some preparation

by David Canellis /
article-image

Business

Pump.fun formally announces token, sets ICO date

Pump.fun’s launch partners include Kraken, Kucoin, Bitget, Bybit, Gate and MEXC

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Exclusive: Monad Foundation acquires stablecoin infrastructure project Portal

Monad Foundation’s Keone Hon said the team’s been “thinking about how to grow the onchain economy for some time”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

The Bitcoiner’s case for government R&D

Cuts to government R&D budgets may prove penny wise, bitcoin foolish

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Gate publishes then removes pump.fun token sale page

Still relatively little is known about the memecoin platform’s forthcoming token

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Why crypto ETF launch timelines remain up in the air

SEC’s anticipated generic listing standards might not come until October, person close to the filings predicts

by Ben Strack /