BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How 3 projects show the rise of consumer crypto

Blockworks Research also thinks that net new assets (NNAs) are a metric to keep an eye on

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

PumpSwap is already the 2nd-largest AMM on Solana

Over the past 24 hours, PumpSwap’s largest liquidity pool by volume contains tokens with the tickers DOGEMOON and ballscoin

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Understanding automatic market makers

The real strength of tailored AMMs might lie in their capacity to cultivate deeper loyalty and engagement within niche communities

by Jeff Albus /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Raydium is launching its own version of pump.fun

The platform, called LaunchLab, comes less than a month after news broke that pump.fun was developing an AMM of its own

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun said to be ditching Raydium, launching own AMM

Pump.fun’s aspirations to create its own AMM has been spinning around the Solana rumor mill for some time

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun releases mobile app

The move is further confirmation that apps users can play with on their phones are becoming table stakes for crypto projects

by Jack Kubinec /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Ross Ulbricht donation wallet enjoys perfect PvE moment

The crypto experience has changed a lot in the past 12 years

by David Canellis /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Tracking Solana’s top protocols by fees

Blockchain addresses and TVL are gameable, but fees are real funds that change hands

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Lightspeed’s 5 predictions for Solana in 2025

Outages, memecoins, ETFs, oh my!

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Making sense of the AI agent meta

Unpacking the frenzy of AI agents, launchpads, frameworks and memes

by Donovan Choy /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Crypto is welcoming its new AI overlords

Code-controlled entities commonly wield thousands — and even tens of thousands — of addresses

by David Canellis /
Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

Holiday memecoin mayhem!

A festive look at the strangest, funniest and most creative holiday tokens lighting up Solana

by Jeff Albus /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun restricts access for UK users

Pump.fun has been the most popular app on Solana for much of this year

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun suspends livestream feature amid backlash

pump.fun’s anonymous founder said they would work to protect users from seeing “repulsive/dangerous content”

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Pump.fun looks to self-regulate gory content

A call for regulation or a ban on the memecoin launcher is presently trending across Twitter

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun tops $900K revenue for 12 straight days

Kaito AI said Monday that memecoin mindshare is now at a yearly high

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch Newsletter

Who cares about a memecoin supercycle?

Plus, Celestia looks about to flip Ethereum data availability usage

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed Newsletter

6 key Solana developments to keep an eye on

Pump.fun, Firedancer, DAOs, restaking…how will Solana define the rest of 2024?

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Blinks.gg is using a pump.fun token to springboard a developer platform

Plus, Drift’s new Bet prediction market is having a huge volume day

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed Newsletter

To claim Magic Eden’s airdrop, you’ll have to also get its wallet

Although Magic Eden will still primarily function as an NFT platform, the app needs to “skate where the puck is going” to onboard new crypto users

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /

