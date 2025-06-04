Solana slips as Pump.fun token rumors swirl

Solana’s most prolific token-launch tool might be prepping a token of its own

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

marog – pixcells/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Pump.fun is launching a token. Maybe you’ve heard? Blockworks first reported yesterday that the memecoin launchpad is looking to raise an eye-watering $1 billion at a $4 billion valuation via a token sale.

The timing has raised a few eyebrows, with some industry watchers noting that the launch follows a cooling in platform activity from its January peak. At that time, bonding curve volume topped $10 billion, revenue approached $150 million, and nearly 1.7 million tokens per month were launched. Those figures have all dropped by more than half.

To some, it seems that pump.fun rode a euphoric wave of speculative mania, and now it’s converting that attention into capital while the window’s still open. Opportunism in crypto? Say it isn’t so.

Newsletter

Subscribe to Lightspeed Newsletter

The resulting skepticism may account in part for the market’s sharp reaction following the token rumors.

Solana (SOL) fell 3% on the pump.fun token news and has slid roughly 7% over the week, from recent highs near $170 down to around $156 at the time of publication. 

Some on social media cite memecoin fatigue. Intraday swings showed heightened volatility, underscoring uncertainty amid heavy retail speculation.

But is this cynicism a bit unfair?

Perhaps. It’s not hard to argue that pump.fun has earned its moment: The platform bootstrapped its early growth with very limited VC backing and popularized a novel product that brought thousands of new users to Solana. 

Looking at the data, Blockworks Research shows that pump.fun’s bonding curve and AMM products routinely generated between $150m and $250m in daily trading volume, with platform fees peaking above $2m per day during May. The majority of trades remain small in size (often under $100), suggesting continued high-frequency activity from retail participants.

On the token side, pump.fun has been responsible for the vast majority of new token launches on Solana in recent months, with spikes of 30,000-40,000 launches per day observed in early May.

This onboarding funnel fed into a broader explosion of Solana usage. 

And while it’s true that wallet funnel data shows that only a minority of pump.fun participants go on to use core Solana infrastructure, those who do often move into Jupiter trading, Raydium LPing and experimental dapps, suggesting real (if limited) downstream conversion. 

But competition continues to intensify. Raydium’s LaunchLab, Meteora’s high-profile celebrity token launches, and Believe’s startup-centric platform represent direct threats, leveraging flexibility and unique narratives pump.fun currently lacks. This fragmentation has reshaped Solana’s token-launch landscape in short order, threatening pump.fun’s once entrenched dominance by offering diversified launch strategies that appeal to broader segments of the market.

As for the token itself, little is known at this stage. That information vacuum has left watchers to speculate whether it will function as a fee-back asset, governance token, or participate in future launch rights. 

The launch — which pump.fun has indicated in the past could include an airdrop to users — could reignite some of the segment’s lost speculative fervor. Or, it might immediately collapse like most of the assets launched through its ecosystem and catalyze deeper skepticism toward memecoin-based speculation. Either outcome could drastically impact not just pump.fun’s future but the broader Solana ecosystem’s market dynamics and sentiment.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Unlocked Advisory (2).png

Research

Inside Sei Giga: Autobahn Architecture and Ecosystem Outlook

Sei recently announced Sei Giga, a full re-architecture of its Layer-1, designed to deliver 200k TPS and sub-400ms finality. With multi-proposer consensus, parallel execution, and a revamped storage engine, Sei Giga can position the it as the fastest EVM-compatible chain to date. This report breaks down the architecture, compares it to other high-performance chains, and models its potential ecosystem impact.

by Loso

/

news

article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Caution is the ‘modus operandi’ for markets: K33

K33 analyst Vetle Lunde warned of potential volatility ahead

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump pressures Senate to pass budget, crypto bills

The president wants Senators to hurry up and pass his sweeping tax and budget bill, as well as pro-crypto legislation

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFi

Pump.fun plans $1B token sale at $4B valuation: Sources

Pump.fun’s own token is coming soon, sources tell Blockworks

by Jack Kubinec&Katherine Ross /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Weighing institutional, retail demand for Circle ahead of public debut

“Retail may find it harder to latch on” to a company with less brand recognition than Coinbase, VanEck crypto research head says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

PeopleWeb3

TRUMP wallet will let users buy BTC, SOL and more: spokesperson

A Magic Eden spokesperson confirmed that the team worked with the $TRUMP team on the wallet, which they expect to launch “soon”

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
article-image

PeopleThe Drop

Berabaddies’ founder: Make DeFi simple — and cute AF

Berabaddies launches a community yield vault on Berachain to make DeFi accessible

by Kate Irwin /