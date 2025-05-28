SOL
The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular
Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure
Macro headwinds muddy Solana’s bullish narrative
Struggling stocks revive fortunes with Solana treasury buys
The asset surged over the past seven days to reach its highest-ever weekly close on the SOL/ETH pair
Industry watchers note that SOL ETFs have attracted a fraction of the demand for bitcoin and ether ETFs
Four firms prepare their launches on the Toronto Stock Exchange while the SEC mulls proposals
Publicly-listed Janover announced last week that a group of ex-Kraken employees had acquired a majority stake in the company
Solayer’s Emerald Card integrates SolanaID so users can build their “onchain reputation.”
A fresh market update from Blockworks Research highlights the ecosystem’s March pressure test
Sol’s price drop was partially triggered by one of the year’s more chaotic memecoin events
Volatility Shares will bring two Solana futures ETFs to market tomorrow
BWR analyst Carlos Gonzalez Campo explains the consequences of SOL inflation and transfers lost to “leaky buckets”
On the news that SOL would be part of Trump’s upcoming strategic reserve, SOL quickly surged before seeing an equally swift retracement
In an X Spaces debate, Lily Liu urged Solana to take a more holistic approach to inflation
The moves that embodied Solana’s transition to “the people’s chain”
A national strategic reserve of XRP, SOL, ADA, ETH and BTC only makes sense as political theater
CME’s planned product stands to give sophisticated investors a better way to manage volatility in a growing market
SOL and ETH are actually sharing similar trajectories against the price of bitcoin
Anatoly Yakovenko in 2017 embarked on the technical challenge of solving blockchain’s scalability problem
Exploring the fundamentals of blockchain, Solana’s use cases and the network’s long-term vision
Since November, validator revenue consistently netted at least $40 million every roughly two days, according to data from 21 co
SOL could see sell pressure from locked FTX tokens and Grayscale Trust shares
SOL is up 19% on the week leading up to Trump’s inauguration