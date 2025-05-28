SOL

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Hyperliquid valued between layer-1 and perps DEX

The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin hits all-time high while Solana holds steady

Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure

by Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

FTX repayments loom over Solana

Macro headwinds muddy Solana’s bullish narrative

by Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Small-cap stocks are adding Solana exposure

Struggling stocks revive fortunes with Solana treasury buys

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

SOL remains bullish amid broader market stagnation

The asset surged over the past seven days to reach its highest-ever weekly close on the SOL/ETH pair

by Jeff Albus /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Demand for Canada solana ETFs could be muted as US versions wait their turn

Industry watchers note that SOL ETFs have attracted a fraction of the demand for bitcoin and ether ETFs

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Canada again set to beat US to milestone crypto ETF launch

Four firms prepare their launches on the Toronto Stock Exchange while the SEC mulls proposals

by Ben Strack /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Janover Inc. set to receive some of Kraken’s staked SOL

Publicly-listed Janover announced last week that a group of ex-Kraken employees had acquired a majority stake in the company

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessThe Drop

Exclusive: Solayer launches crypto rewards Visa card

Solayer’s Emerald Card integrates SolanaID so users can build their “onchain reputation.”

by Kate Irwin /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana shrugs off a bearish March

A fresh market update from Blockworks Research highlights the ecosystem’s March pressure test

by Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Hyperliquid liquidation contributes to market uncertainty

Sol’s price drop was partially triggered by one of the year’s more chaotic memecoin events

by Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

First SOL futures ETFs are slated for launch

Volatility Shares will bring two Solana futures ETFs to market tomorrow

by Jeff Albus /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

What SIMD-0228 failing means for Solana

BWR analyst Carlos Gonzalez Campo explains the consequences of SOL inflation and transfers lost to “leaky buckets”

by Katherine Ross /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Tariff fears wipe out SOL’s weekend gains

On the news that SOL would be part of Trump’s upcoming strategic reserve, SOL quickly surged before seeing an equally swift retracement

by Jeff Albus /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Foundation president cautions SIMD-0228 could spook institutions

In an X Spaces debate, Lily Liu urged Solana to take a more holistic approach to inflation

by Jack Kubinec /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

How Solana accomplished one of Web3’s most remarkable recoveries

The moves that embodied Solana’s transition to “the people’s chain”

by Jeff Albus /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Trump’s crypto reserve is absurd

A national strategic reserve of XRP, SOL, ADA, ETH and BTC only makes sense as political theater

by Donovan Choy /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Planned CME solana futures could boost ETF approval odds

CME’s planned product stands to give sophisticated investors a better way to manage volatility in a growing market

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Solana is speedrunning Ethereum’s bitcoin ratio chart

SOL and ETH are actually sharing similar trajectories against the price of bitcoin

by David Canellis /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s origins: Turning an idea into reality

Anatoly Yakovenko in 2017 embarked on the technical challenge of solving blockchain’s scalability problem

by Jeff Albus /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Solana: A beginner-level explainer

Exploring the fundamentals of blockchain, Solana’s use cases and the network’s long-term vision

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

New validators spring up as Solana usage surges

Since November, validator revenue consistently netted at least $40 million every roughly two days, according to data from 21 co

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

SOL investors shrug off unlocks

SOL could see sell pressure from locked FTX tokens and Grayscale Trust shares

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

What’s to come for Solana under a Trump presidency?

SOL is up 19% on the week leading up to Trump’s inauguration

by Jack Kubinec /

