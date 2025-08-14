The state of Solana in 6 charts

ETF flows slow, REV stagnates, Pump strikes back and Drift punches up

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Artwork by Crystal Le

share


This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Here’s a weekly snapshot of the Solana ecosystem.

SOL’s price briefly flirted with the $200 mark before it dipped to $193 amid a broader market dip this morning.

Unlike BTC and ETH, SOL does not enjoy an institutional bid (yet) from treasury companies. SOL DATs, mainly Upexi (UPXI) and DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), have accumulated about $596 billion in SOL, compared to $11 billion in ETH and $86 billion in BTC.

Newsletter

Subscribe to Lightspeed Newsletter

Looking at daily REV (all fees paid to transact onchain), Solana’s REV has stayed relatively stagnant at the $2.5 million to $3.5 million mark for months.

Net inflows into SOL’s sole institutional ETF — the REX-Osprey SOL Staking ETF (SSK) — have slowed. The fund drew $3.7 million for the week of Aug. 4-10, compared to $58.3 million in its launch week. Daily net flows were $5.2 million on Tuesday.

Over on the memecoin side of the world, Pump lost its dominance to Letsbonk through July, but recently reclaimed its spot in the last week. Yesterday, Pump saw 30,550 tokens launched compared to 1,499 on Letsbonk.

The PUMP token has traded down to $0.0036, after it briefly touched its ICO price of $0.004 last night.

The Axiom trading bot continues to dominate the trading bot market, regardless of which launchpad is winning. Axiom has grown to 60% market share since its inception in February.

Over on the perps market, Drift has been having a good month, hitting $500 million in open interest yesterday. Its zero-fee trading for BTC and ETH introduced in mid-July has sparked a growth of volumes, as seen in the below chart.

Despite its growth, though, the perps crown in Solana is still held by Jupiter. 

Based on trading volumes, Drift has about $17.1 billion in the last 30 days, compared to Jupiter perp volumes of $23.1 billion. Both are of course still eclipsed by Hyperliquid’s trading volumes of ~$371 billion within the same time period.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Pipe Network Valuation and Market Positioning

Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Business

Crypto funding tops $6B in July: Blockworks Research

DATs contributed to the increase in funding in July, which topped levels not seen since 2021

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

A regulator’s radical defense of privacy

An SEC commissioner walks into a cypherpunk meetup…

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Yield-bearing margin arrives on Drift

Maple’s syrupUSDC will let traders earn passive income while using it to back perp positions on Solana

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Bullish closes 89% above IPO price after up-and-down NYSE debut

The platform’s bitcoin treasury gives it “competitive positioning” in spot and derivatives markets, VanEck portfolio manager says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Curve turns 5, marking a half-decade since DeFi’s strangest token launch

Founder Michael Egorov reflects on the mystery, CRV’s role in DeFi, and what’s next

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

The DropWeb3

‘Memetic speculation’: Users debate Zora, the creator-token app with Coinbase backing

Almost a year in, the Zora accounts with highest value are about porn, AI art and memes

by Kate Irwin /