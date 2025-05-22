ETFs
Firedancer and Solana ETFs look less significant than before
Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says
While new XRP futures ETFs are set to launch, the SEC could wait several months to greenlight more spot offerings
VanEck’s Pranav Kanade told Blockworks that it doesn’t plan to launch a similar fund for other ecosystems at this time
Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH
The agency’s final deadline is in October
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts pegged the odds of the SEC approving US litecoin and solana ETFs in 2025 at 90%
Galaxy’s Toronto Stock Exchange-listed shares are the seventh-largest holding of a new Grayscale fund
Tariff concerns on corporate earnings and weakening of the US dollar contributed to the surge, CoinShares exec says
Financial advisers in a January survey said equity ETFs were their top choice for gaining crypto exposure in 2025
Industry watchers note that SOL ETFs have attracted a fraction of the demand for bitcoin and ether ETFs
Four firms prepare their launches on the Toronto Stock Exchange while the SEC mulls proposals
BlackRock, Fidelity and others had their spot ETH EFTs approved, and we may see more crypto products come to market
Bitcoin’s managing to hold up, but a selloff could pave the way for an even more aggressive altcoin reaction
Altcoin trade volume has returned to pre-FTX levels, but with a shrinking pool of market leaders
The company’s expanded lineup introduces new ETF products, as more and more issuers get into crypto funds
Tech fund portfolio manager Dominic Rizzo calls stablecoins “the most obvious use case for crypto”
Are digital assets just part of “normal” finance conversations now?
10T Holdings’ Dan Tapiero predicts crypto listings on exchanges are a “mini step” for value moving onchain
Experts discuss the future of crypto ETFs as Trump puts “money where his mouth is”
“Every asset manager and bank doing ‘crypto’ is earning insane fees for putting things ‘onchain,'” read a slide from Meltem Demiror’s DAS talk
Industry leaders at DAS sounded off on the SEC’s approval of solana futures ETFs and how the crypto industry could expand into futures products
Bitcoin ETF outflows are leveling off, Ethereum’s price action is increasingly sentiment-driven, and TradFi’s role in crypto is expanding
Volatility Shares will bring two Solana futures ETFs to market tomorrow