ETFs

There are a total of 454 articles associated with ETFs.
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Accelerate Day 1: Time to challenge assumptions

Firedancer and Solana ETFs look less significant than before

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessFinance

As more TradFi giants flock to crypto, Vanguard stands apart

Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

As crypto ETF deadlines come and go, watch July and October

While new XRP futures ETFs are set to launch, the SEC could wait several months to greenlight more spot offerings

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

VanEck plots launch of Avalanche-focused PurposeBuilt fund

VanEck’s Pranav Kanade told Blockworks that it doesn’t plan to launch a similar fund for other ecosystems at this time

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessPolicy

Crypto indexes offer ‘biggest opportunity’ as SEC decision looms: Hashdex CIO

Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

SEC not ready to decide on Grayscale Solana ETF

The agency’s final deadline is in October

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Optimism fuels more crypto ETF filings despite LTC fund delay

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts pegged the odds of the SEC approving US litecoin and solana ETFs in 2025 at 90%

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Another crypto equity ETF launches ahead of Galaxy’s US public listing

Galaxy’s Toronto Stock Exchange-listed shares are the seventh-largest holding of a new Grayscale fund

by Ben Strack /
article-image

AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

‘Basis trade’ or HODLers: What’s behind the crypto ETF inflow spike?

Tariff concerns on corporate earnings and weakening of the US dollar contributed to the surge, CoinShares exec says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

How a soon-to-launch crypto equity ETF looks to be different

Financial advisers in a January survey said equity ETFs were their top choice for gaining crypto exposure in 2025

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Demand for Canada solana ETFs could be muted as US versions wait their turn

Industry watchers note that SOL ETFs have attracted a fraction of the demand for bitcoin and ether ETFs

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Canada again set to beat US to milestone crypto ETF launch

Four firms prepare their launches on the Toronto Stock Exchange while the SEC mulls proposals

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

SEC approves ETH ETF options, faces new DOGE filing

BlackRock, Fidelity and others had their spot ETH EFTs approved, and we may see more crypto products come to market

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin has two ‘favorable advantages’ in this market: Economist

Bitcoin’s managing to hold up, but a selloff could pave the way for an even more aggressive altcoin reaction

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Altcoin volumes are ‘more concentrated’ than ever

Altcoin trade volume has returned to pre-FTX levels, but with a shrinking pool of market leaders

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

New Grayscale launches, filing reflects crypto product innovation boom

The company’s expanded lineup introduces new ETF products, as more and more issuers get into crypto funds

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

T. Rowe Price PM touts ‘big potential’ of stablecoins

Tech fund portfolio manager Dominic Rizzo calls stablecoins “the most obvious use case for crypto”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto vibes at the Exchange ETF event: Then and now

Are digital assets just part of “normal” finance conversations now?

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

The latest sign a crypto IPO boom might be coming

10T Holdings’ Dan Tapiero predicts crypto listings on exchanges are a “mini step” for value moving onchain

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Making sense of Trump Media’s ETF link-up with Crypto.com

Experts discuss the future of crypto ETFs as Trump puts “money where his mouth is”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Crypto promises ‘institutional adoption’. What does that mean?

“Every asset manager and bank doing ‘crypto’ is earning insane fees for putting things ‘onchain,'” read a slide from Meltem Demiror’s DAS talk

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Execs expect patient SEC after SOL futures launch, more altcoin filings

Industry leaders at DAS sounded off on the SEC’s approval of solana futures ETFs and how the crypto industry could expand into futures products

by Ben Strack /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto crossroads: ETF flows stabilize, but macro risks loom

Bitcoin ETF outflows are leveling off, Ethereum’s price action is increasingly sentiment-driven, and TradFi’s role in crypto is expanding

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

First SOL futures ETFs are slated for launch

Volatility Shares will bring two Solana futures ETFs to market tomorrow

by Jeff Albus /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.